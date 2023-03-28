Linda Hall: Delivery cost makes pizza high-end dinner

Choking on the cost of pizza delivery fee. Photo / NZME

OPINION

We have a Rural Delivery number attached to our address.

I don’t mind that one bit. I also don’t mind that our delivery fees are a bit more expensive than town deliveries.

There are no footpaths, so the posties can’t deliver in their little electric buggies. Our mail is delivered via the rural delivery service.

Totally fine.

At this point, I’d like to add that it takes me the about the same time to get to work as it did when we were living in Mayfair.

Sometimes we get Deliver Easy to bring us our dinner. I’m not talking about a weekly treat or even a monthly treat. Just now and again. I have never thought the cost of delivery was over the top. Perfectly reasonable for the convenience of not having to cook and not having to go and get it.

However, on Friday night there were visitors. Hungry teenage boys among them. Pizza was ordered. The pizza shop in question was just 3.9km away – a five-minute drive.

The order was phoned in and we were told the cost to pick up the pizza and then the delivery cost would be calculated on how many pizzas there were and where we lived. Never thought much of it.

When the person who phoned in the order looked at the receipt they were absolutely shocked to discover the delivery fee was $71. They nearly gagged on their mouthful of cheesy garlic pizza.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today. Photo / Warren Buckland

The cost of all the pizza ordered was only $34 more than the delivery cost and was divided among three families. Not for a minute did anyone think delivery would be more than $20 – $30 would have been huffed and puffed at but accepted, but $71 is just outrageous. After all, you can get three large pizzas and three sides delivered for $33.

The store’s terms and conditions read, “Extended delivery surcharge: XXXXXX stores operate in defined geographic territory boundaries. XXXXXXX endeavours to offer delivery to all customers. However, this is not always possible due to geographical or access constraints. XXXXXXX store delivery boundaries vary and change. Some stores may switch on ‘extended delivery’ into regions further than their defined geographic territory boundaries. If you live in an extended delivery region you will be notified of this during your online order and you can choose whether to have your order delivered, and such delivery will attract a surcharge that ranges between $4.95 to $8.95. A minimum order spend of $20 applies to all delivery orders.”

There were no access constraints. It would be more than 3.9km from the store to the other side of Hastings. I could drive to work and back every day for three weeks for $71. It’s what I would call daylight robbery.

The charge was queried and argued back and forth. It was clear there would be no refund. The best they could come up with was three free pizzas. Whoop-de-do!

A costly lesson was learned.

Right, enough moaning. On a brighter note, on Monday evening seven spoonbills flew along the Irongate Stream and landed right below our deck. It was a beautiful sight.

They stayed for about half an hour, feeding alongside the paradise ducks. I have only seen them twice, the first time just a few weeks ago when two of them landed.

I’m thinking they have gone home and told the family they have found a great spot to feed. Hopefully, they will return. Wouldn’t it be great if they nest there? I’ll never get anything done come spring if that happens.

- Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke’s Bay Today .