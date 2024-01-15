Police are hunting for two women who were kicked out of a metal concert in Auckland after an “incident”.
Police have supplied a photograph of the women at the Limp Bizkit concert at Spark Arena on November 26, hoping people may recognise them.
“If you witnessed this incident, or were present at the concert when these two females were removed by security staff, then police would like to hear from you,” a police spokesman said.
People can give information by calling 105 and quoting file 231127/5590, or by making a report online. Anonymous tips can be offered via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
