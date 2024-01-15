Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are hunting for two women who were kicked out of a metal concert in Auckland after an “incident”.

Police have supplied a photograph of the women at the Limp Bizkit concert at Spark Arena on November 26, hoping people may recognise them.

“If you witnessed this incident, or were present at the concert when these two females were removed by security staff, then police would like to hear from you,” a police spokesman said.

People can give information by calling 105 and quoting file 231127/5590, or by making a report online. Anonymous tips can be offered via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are hunting for the two women pictured, who may have information about an incident at a concert for nu metal band Limp Bizkit at Spark Arena, Auckland, on November 26, 2023. Photo / New Zealand Police



