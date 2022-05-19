'Like a plane hitting the house': Sheds flattened, trees down as Levin residents start tornado cleanup

Mini-tornado rips through Levin as cold snap hits. Video / Facebook

Levin residents were awoken by a crashing sound "like a plane hitting the house" this morning as a tornado ripped through the town.

Local man John Murphy told the Herald he was in shock after being awoken by the massive crashing of the tornado.

"The streetlight which is built up with steel and concrete was swaying in the wind!"

Several streets and schools have been closed as Fire and Emergency have activated an urban search and rescue team, which will search the damaged streets and assess the damage alongside Horowhenua District Council.

Some people have received minor injuries from broken glass and residents have been told to avoid non-essential travel.

On Goldsmith Crescent, sheds have been flattened by the tornado and timber is littering the street.

Tornado damage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trees and powerlines have been brought down and residents have already begun the clean-up.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden is advising Levin locals to "hunker down" as the storm continues to rage.

"We're just in the process of trying to restore power, clean up the debris and get things back to normal as quickly as we can."

A Civil Defence incident management team is in Levin and is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

Damaged trees near Levin Photo / Mark Mitchell

"The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St John, contractors and arborists have all been activated to assist," said a council spokesperson.