Lightning strike leaves hundreds without power in Bay of Plenty

Lightning has been blamed for a power outage affecting hundreds in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

Lightning is believed to be responsible for a power outage affecting more than 770 Bay of Plenty properties.

The outage happened at Paengaroa at 12.42pm.

Powerco has listed the cause of the outage as a lightning strike.

The area affected includes Maketu, Little Waihi and Paengaroa.

At least 773 properties have been affected.

The lightning comes as a heavy rain watch was issued for the Bay of Plenty.

Thunderstorms have swarmed the area and already 83mm of rain has been recorded at Tauranga Airport between 12pm Friday and 12pm today.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reported surface flooding at Maketu and urged people via its Facebook page to try to stay off the roads if possible.

Weather experts warn the rain is unlikely to go away, with wet weather expected for the area for the rest of the week.



