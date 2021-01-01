Lightning bolts, thunder and downpours: Alerts as North Island braces for turbulent day

Widespread rain laced with thunderstorms is expected to douse much of the country today, with some of the heaviest falls reserved for northern regions coinciding with holidaymakers travelling home.

By lunchtime the entire North Island will be lying under a threat of lightning, rumbling skies and intense localised downpours with the storms not expected to ease until night.

MetService has issued a number of heavy rain watches and warnings for parts of Canterbury and Otago and ranging from the centre of the North Island to Northland.

Overnight rain had already forced the Central Otago Trotting Club to cancel today's race meeting after floodwaters inundated the carpark and race course.

*** URGENT*** It is with regret that we have decided to CANCEL today's race meeting.

We are experience majour surface... Posted by Central Otago Trotting Club on Friday, January 1, 2021

The worst of the wet weather is forecast to impact central and eastern areas of Northland south of Doubtless Bay and Taupo, eastern Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula south of Whitianga.

At 7am showers were already starting to fall across western regions from Auckland to Marlborough and the first thunderstorm of the day tracking closely behind off the Tasman Sea.

Up to 60mm of rain in last 12hrs for parts of Otago, and more is expected: Current Warning and Watch extend into this evening, compounded with potential thunderstorms from afternoon. Latest Warnings and TS Outlook out soon, else: https://t.co/AZBJcS4fQw ^RK pic.twitter.com/JwgHjRYjqa — MetService (@MetService) January 1, 2021

MetService is warning the turbulent overhead conditions will blanket much of the north across the afternoon and evening.

At times intense downpours will see up to 25 mm fall in an hour.

So it begins. Nice line of showers from Auckland to Marlborough Sounds via Taranaki, drifting east, and a thunderstorm in behind. Get up to date with the latest weather info at https://t.co/gkmaaeL99g ^RK pic.twitter.com/mltnatkEtr — MetService (@MetService) January 1, 2021

The forecaster warns there's even a chance tornadoes and hail will strike in the South Island over south Canterbury and central Otago, however the risk of such severe conditions remained low at this stage.

It said the wet weather would continue in the North Island on Sunday with possibility of heavy and thundery showers in the afternoon in the north and east, eventually clearing to fine in the southwest in the evening.

In the South Island rain was forecast on Sunday in the south and west and about the Canterbury high country, and easing in the evening.

A moderate risk of thunderstorms looms over much of the North Island today. Photo / MetService

Showers are still expected across the country into Monday with some fine spells expected in the North Island on Tuesday.