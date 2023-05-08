Ebony Lamb is headlining the second week of HB Music Month.

Ebony Lamb, who is Hastings-born-and-bred, is headlining the second week of HB Music Month.

Jamie Macphail, who is organising the sessions under his Small Halls banner, says Lamb’s musical career is “stellar, her sound distinctive and genre-defying”.

“Ebony has a sparse songwriting style that evokes the bare hills of Hawke’s Bay, with a voice that can rattle the stones on the beach at Haumoana,” Macphail said.

Alan Downes, also part of this week’s line-up, is Patoka-born-and-raised and many of his songs reflect his rural background and his love of the characters found there.

Macphail says Downes is the perfect fit to play folk songs in the local hall.

“There is no songwriter better suited to performing in the small halls of Hawke’s Bay than Alan Downes. Many of his songs reflect, with a grown-up’s wit and wisdom, on the stories of his childhood in the country,” Macphail said.

“He writes stories he heard leaning over a fence chatting to a neighbour or about his first encounter with a girl down at a dance at the local hall.

“These are folk songs about just the people who’ll come along to listen to them!” Macphail said.

”With well-known, well-loved Stretch and Danica Bryant, an up-and-coming young songwriter - both from Hawke’s Bay - also in this week’s offering, homegrown songwriting talent is on show in small halls all over the Bay.

“Stretch is a legend in Hawke’s Bay. He brings so much stage presence, so much heartfelt banter and so much talent that it’s always a joy to have him on board.

“Danica is a star on the rise, a pop-folk musician with a gritty rock edge.

“We are lighting up the halls of Hawke’s Bay to celebrate our music, our talent and our very special people.”

HB Music Month is running throughout May, with 16 concerts in small halls across the Bay.

The selection of artists and the programming of the concerts are led by Sarah Terry, head of the School of Music at EIT, Richie Jackman, owner of Napier Music Machine, and Kevin Murphy, events manager for NCC and founder of The Backline Charitable Trust. All three have a wide knowledge of the local industry.

Tickets to the gigs are $25 thanks to support from Hawke’s Bay’s councils, the Rural Support Trust, Farmstrong and the NZ Music Commission.

Week two of HB Music Month

May 11, Ashley Clinton/Makaretu Hall

Julian Tabat

Alan Downes

Ebony Lamb

May 12, Matapiro Hall

Ella Pollett

Theresa Trull

Stretch

May 13, King George Hall, Bay View

de Lune

Danica Bryant

Ebony Lamb

May 14, Te Pohue Hall

Nick Castles

Danica Bryant

Stretch