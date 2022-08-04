The light plane that was reported missing earlier today has been found in the Southern Alps.
The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) said a downed plane was located by searchers this afternoon near Mt Nicholson but the weather had made it too dangerous to access the area.
The plane - which had one person onboard - was located by a Christchurch-based rescue helicopter.
"Due to inclement weather, it is currently too dangerous to access the area.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"RCCNZ is currently co-ordinating with partner agencies on next steps for the response."
The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am today and was en route to Rangiora.
RCCNZ was co-ordinating the search for the missing aircraft.
They notified RCCNZ that its assistance may be required at 11am this morning after the aircraft was reported overdue.
A spokesperson from the RCCNZ said earlier today that weather had hampered efforts to get rescue assets to the area to undertake a search.
"Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve.
"An RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist."