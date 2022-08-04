Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Light plane missing over Southern Alps found

Quick Read
The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am this morning and was en route to Rangiora. Photo / Mt Hutt on Facebook.

The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am this morning and was en route to Rangiora. Photo / Mt Hutt on Facebook.

NZ Herald

The light plane that was reported missing earlier today has been found in the Southern Alps.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) said a downed plane was located by searchers this afternoon near Mt Nicholson but the weather had made it too dangerous to access the area.

The plane - which had one person onboard - was located by a Christchurch-based rescue helicopter.

"Due to inclement weather, it is currently too dangerous to access the area.

"RCCNZ is currently co-ordinating with partner agencies on next steps for the response."

The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am today and was en route to Rangiora.

RCCNZ was co-ordinating the search for the missing aircraft.

They notified RCCNZ that its assistance may be required at 11am this morning after the aircraft was reported overdue.

A spokesperson from the RCCNZ said earlier today that weather had hampered efforts to get rescue assets to the area to undertake a search.

"Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve.

"An RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist."