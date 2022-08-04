The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am this morning and was en route to Rangiora. Photo / Mt Hutt on Facebook.

The light plane that was reported missing earlier today has been found in the Southern Alps.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) said a downed plane was located by searchers this afternoon near Mt Nicholson but the weather had made it too dangerous to access the area.

The plane - which had one person onboard - was located by a Christchurch-based rescue helicopter.

"Due to inclement weather, it is currently too dangerous to access the area.

"RCCNZ is currently co-ordinating with partner agencies on next steps for the response."

The plane departed from Franz Josef at about 9am today and was en route to Rangiora.

RCCNZ was co-ordinating the search for the missing aircraft.

They notified RCCNZ that its assistance may be required at 11am this morning after the aircraft was reported overdue.

A spokesperson from the RCCNZ said earlier today that weather had hampered efforts to get rescue assets to the area to undertake a search.

"Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator should conditions improve.

"An RNZAF NH90 helicopter is repositioning to the South Island to assist."