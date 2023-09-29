The 30-year-old Life Drawing group was kicked out of their community centre after the group’s nude model was caught changing during a fire drill. Stock photo / 123RF

A life drawing group was kicked out of the Auckland community centre they’ve used for 30 years after their nude model was caught changing during a fire drill.

The incident happened six weeks ago at the Ponsonby Community Centre, which hosts a wide array of activities and classes.

Life Drawing group co-ordinator Elizabeth Anderson says as their party evacuated during a fire drill the model was trying to change into her clothes when she was allegedly yelled at by the centre’s manager.

“She was bending over trying to pull up her knickers with her bum facing to the door.”

“The manager who was at the time acting as the fire drill officer or whatever they call warden, opened the door and told her, yelled at her to ‘get out’.”

The model had struggled to put on her clothes due to an old injury.

She says the model recalled there was an issue “about the door” and that the manager “told her to get out”.

It was three weeks after the incident when Anderson was told the group needed to find a new home.

“She called me into the office as we were leaving and handed me a letter from the board saying that we are no longer able to hire the hall.”

The group was given two weeks to find a new venue.

Elizabeth Anderson and Barbara Bailey now face finding a new venue for the 30-year-old Life Drawing group. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Acting chair of the Ponsonby Community Centre board Nick Davies says they are in the process of organising an in-person meeting with the group’s representative next week.

“I can confirm that the Board of the Ponsonby Community Centre has been presented with several health and safety challenges over time that we’ve been unable to resolve with the Life Drawing group.

“We take our regulatory and legislative obligations seriously and are guided by them in all our decisions.”

Anderson said the group was yet to find a new permanent home.

The Life Drawing group had been at the community centre for 30 years and has drawing sessions every week.