LGBTQIA+ pride flag to be flown outside Horowhenua District Council

A rainbow-coloured flag representing the LGBTQIA+ community or rainbow community.

A Pride Flag will soon be raised in the middle of Levin as a gesture of support by the Horowhenua District Council for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in its area.

The stairs to the local library Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will be painted rainbow colours, another symbol recognised as representing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender support, and there will be a special showing of the movie Priscilla Queen of the Desert there.

June is recognised as Pride Month and Mayor of Horowhenua Bernie Wanden said the gestures and events demonstrate a commitment to building a strong community.

The Horowhenua District Council building in Levin. Photo / NZME

The gestures of support come just one week after artworks in town celebrating the LGBTQI+ community were attacked by vandals.

“All people deserve to feel welcome, safe and embraced,” he said. “The beauty of Horowhenua is not just derived from its natural environment. It comes from our people, our sense of community and the manaakitanga shown to one another and those visiting the district.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“We promote diversity, vibrancy and inclusion in Horowhenua and we stand by our rainbow communities.”

A quiz night and movie night have been planned, while a rainbow book chat event is planned and a Q&A is being held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō tonight at 6pm, which is outside the normal library opening hours.

All members of the rainbow community and their allies are invited to attend.

It is not the first time the council has shown support for Pride Month. In 2021, a Pride Ball was held in the council chambers as a show of support for young people in the community who were navigating the rocky teenage path and who identify as part of the LGBTQI+ or rainbow community.

The chambers at Horowhenua District Council were decorated for the Pride Ball.

Wanden attended that function, along with Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi.

The council is going even further in its recognition of Pride Month this year, encouraging staff to bring their “whole selves” to work with the aim of providing a welcoming and safe workspace for everyone to celebrate their differences.

Several staff at the council regularly gather in their personal time to support others in the rainbow community and their allies, and run activities to promote inclusion.

It is part of a wider effort by the council to celebrate diversity. Staff also visibly celebrate cultural holidays throughout the year, including Matariki and Diwali, and support other initiatives that promote supportive and safe work environments such as Pink Shirt Day.

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, often shortened to Pride Month, is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride.

Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in New York in 1968.

The flag will be raised in Levin outside the council offices on June 17.

Horowhenua Pride Month 2024 programme of events:

Thursday, June 6: Rainbow Book Chat and Q&A with the Alphabet Book Club, 6pm, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. Free entry.

Friday, June 14: Movie Night – Priscilla Queen of the Desert (M). Doors open at 7pm, movie starts at 8pm, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. Free entry.

Friday, June 21: Queer Quiz Night (R18). Doors open at 6.30pm, quiz starts at 7pm. Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. $5 entry.