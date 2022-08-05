The incident unfolded in Levin yesterday and ended with a man taken to hospital. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police will remain at the scene of a siege in Levin where a man barricaded himself in a house for hours before a fire broke out at the property.

Specialist officers had been negotiating with the man after he barricaded himself inside the Bledisloe St property, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents on Thursday.

A fire broke out at the house about 7pm last night. Shortly after 10pm police said they had doused the flames and found the man alive inside.

He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital and remains there with moderate injuries.

"There will be an active police presence in Levin this weekend as we provide community reassurance and continue the investigation into the Bledisloe St incident," a police spokesperson said this morning.

"As previously stated, cordons in the area have been reduced and residents are able to safely return to their properties.

"Police will be going door to door today to speak with residents and ensure they have any appropriate support."

Police positioned on Bledisloe Street, Levin during the siege. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A scene guard will remain in place at the address as the investigation continues.

"We once again want to thank all those impacted by this incident for their support as we worked to achieve a peaceful resolution," the police spokesperson said.

"We'd also like to thank our fellow emergency service staff and in particular the Horowhenua District Council for their support in assisting with temporary accommodation, food and basic needs for residents displaced by this incident.

"We know this incident has been very unsettling for residents, particularly those evacuated from their homes and we encourage anyone who needs support as a result of this to contact Victim Support on 0800 842 846."