Stephanie Weaver with daughter Saffron.

A classically-taught musician and published author has woven those two worlds to become a folk singer - playing halls and boutique cafes - at age 70.

Less than a year ago Stephanie Weaver picked up her guitar and started writing lyrics. Already she has a basket of 40 unique folk songs, touching on topics that range from the darkness of chocolate addiction to the delightful joys of ageing.

She describes her journey to performing folk music on stage as not very interesting.

“You must know that I’m just not that interesting,” she said.

Weaver moved from Wellington to Levin a year ago after seeking specialist care for her youngest child Saffron, 35, who has Angelman Syndrome and is non-verbal.

The move to Levin was to benefit them both. The 24-hour residential care Saffron receives allows for activities like swimming and horse riding and gives Weaver peace of mind that she is being well cared for, and she can be close by.

“She is my life. She is a part of me,” she said.

Faced with a new-found solitude, Weaver began writing folk music. Alone with a guitar, things started happening.

“Well, I quite like strumming along, so decided to start writing songs,” she said.

From a musical family, growing up in Yorkshire her mother played cello and her father the French horn. Weaver played classical piano since childhood and dabbled with other instruments such as the oboe, clarinet and violin.

She enjoys playing piano for the local Sing Out Levin choir and has sung for Whakaahuru - The Gentle Singers, a Wellington-based group that sings soothing songs on request at the bedside of people nearing end-of-life care.

Folk singer Stephanie Weaver will perform at Levin Folk Music Club.

Writing lyrics came easily. As an author, she has several published books including Looking the Other Way, a story about raising children with disabilities in New Zealand.

Using her experiences as a secondary school teacher, she also wrote books aimed at adolescents, including Teenage Boys Talk and Teenage Girls Talk, each featuring interviews with more than 50 young New Zealanders.

“I suppose the thing that changed for me is having time on my own. Other people might like to go to workshops but, for me, I tend to be on my own and being alone has proven to be an important part of the process,” she said.

“And the neighbours are distant. I would hate to think the neighbours could hear me.”

There is a natural wit to some of the songs. Weaver has always been able to look at the lighter side of darkness. All her songs are originals.

“The first song was about ageing. You write about what you know,” she said.

Weaver has since performed at venues including the Levin Folk Music Club and Firebird Cafe in Levin. She admits it was a challenge to sing in front of a young cafe crowd and there were little tips she was picking up on all the time, such as singing a bit closer to the microphone.

“I’m slowly getting better but I didn’t realise how close you had to be,” she said.

“You get up on stage in front of all these people that just want to have pizza, but that’s what I like about an open mic night. People either like it or they won’t. You are either good or bad. And I like that,” she said.

“Singing is really good for you. Singing helps you breathe. Singing releases endorphins.”

Meanwhile, Levin Folk Music Club has organised a triple treat for club night on Friday, May 10, with Philippa Boy and Glenn Barclay joining Weaver as guest performers.

Boy will play her hurdy gurdy and dulcimer and has hinted at being joined by a mystery guest who shares a love of harmony singing and eclectic musical tastes.

The performance promises unusual arrangements of traditional and current songs accompanied by a range of instruments including an Appalachian dulcimer, guitar and hurdy gurdies.

Barclay originally hailed from Auckland, where he had some involvement in the folk scene in the 1970s. He now lives in Wellington.

Glenn Barclay.

He has been playing for many years, sometimes in bands, and he has begun playing solo featuring tunes from the broad Americana songbook, including one or two of his own.

Levin Folk Music Club meets at the Horowhenua Scottish Society Hall, Bartholomew Rd. Doors open at 7pm and the event begins at 7.30pm with a blackboard of performers. The main guests perform after supper and raffle draws.

Admission is $7 for members, $3 students and $12 for non-members. Cash only (no Eftpos facilities).