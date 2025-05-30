“People with knives and hatchets, riot police out, police Eagle helicopter overhead. Police drones out too. AVOID LEVIN TOWN”, a person wrote in a post to Traffic Updates - Horowhenua Facebook page just before 11pm.

“Hundreds of vehicles invading the town, mainly Bath and Oxford streets, Levin New World area, a few arrests have been made.”

Police have been contacted for comment this morning.

A video posted on YouTube showed officers wearing full length riot sheids and walking in formation throught the streets of central Levin.

A post on The Traffic Fox Facebook page described “hundreds of car enthusiasts, or “boy racers”/ little s**ts converged on Levin and tried to close off the main highway doing burnouts and skids, police were prepared and stopped a lot of it."

“Yet bottles were smashed, rubber was laid, a couple of people were arrested for carrying weapons, riot police were out in force, cars were rammed etc. Even the Police Eagle helicopter was brought down from Auckland!”

The boyracers dispersed around 11pm onto SH57 to head north and were “hanging out on the back roads out of Levin”, they wrote.

A late night caller to Newstalk ZB said they could hear a helicopter “buzzing round”.

“I’m 2kms away and [the] smell from boy racers cars is shocking. Some racing down other streets also.”

Another Levin caller, Bianca, described the behaviour as “disgusting”.

“People should feel safe in their own town. I don’t think [the boy racers] will care if someone is killed. I really don’t think they care.”

Planned event

The self-proclaimed car enthusiasts pre-planned event comes a year after another meet in the Horowhenua district town where a crowd of more than 200 people turned violent,hurling projectiles at police, injuring two officers.

He’d spoken to police, who were preparing to respond to any disorder, Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden said before last night’s meet.

Wanden’s hope for a strong police response was at odds with the attitude of the organiser of last year’s meet, who had a blunt response to Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s then-threats of tougher laws, going on TV and telling the minister to “get f*****”.

The anonymous organiser also vowed on 1 News to invade Levin again.

A Facebook post announcing this weekend’s Levin invasion said: “Bring the numbers and in return y’all get a show.

“Block the pigs at all costs.”

The coalition Government has signalled a tougher stance against boy racers, with new laws on the way enabling police to confiscate and destroy boy racers’ cars.

Police were ready to respond with “proactive enforcement” this weekend, Mitchell said yesterday.

“Police do an outstanding job at disrupting these events. This Government has zero tolerance for the reckless behaviour and disruption boy racers inflict on our communities.

“That is why we’re taking action to deter and crack down on this dangerous and inconsiderate behaviour.”

Two police officers were injured after they were pelted with rocks, bottles and bricks while responding to a boy racer meet-up in Levin on June 1 last year. Photo / New Zealand Police

Police were aware of “a number” of anti-social road user gatherings around the country this weekend, and wouldn’t tolerate behaviour endangering others and damaging roads and property.

“Police ... have plans in place to help ensure safety for all. This activity carries huge risk for those who take part and who observe, and is concerning and distressing to members of the public.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says he hopes police will respond strongly to a planned boy racer meet in Levin this weekend.

Wanden said he expected police would “deal with this pretty effectively this time”.

“[The boy racers] think they’ve got the right to do this, it’s just astonishing. They’re just winding the community up – and we’ve had a gutsful.”

He understood the meet was being organised “in memory” of last year’s – “which is sad to see”.

Two police officers were injured after they were pelted with rocks, bottles and bricks while responding to last year’s meet-up.

About 30 police officers, armed with riot shields, were on the scene where more than 200 cars and their occupants had gathered.

Attendees themselves were also injured, with at least one man getting hit by a car as it did a burnout while others set off firecrackers.

Resident Guy Morgan said at the time it was a miracle no one watching the burnouts was killed.

Not only was the crowd that circled the main State Highway 1 intersection in Levin in danger of being hit by the out-of-control sliding cars, but at least 15 people had climbed onto shop facades.

“There was a guy hanging out the window and he could have easily been cut in half. It was that moronic.

One of those arrested was allegedly found carrying a flick knife, another allegedly wearing a stab-proof vest, Police Inspector Ross Grantham said last year.

Skid marks left a large group of cars did burnouts during a car meet in Levin. Photo / Dallas Puha

And his officers were put at serious risk by the aggressive behaviour of many involved, he said.

“This is incredibly concerning, as it indicates that the crowd was not just car enthusiasts, but included people out to deliberately provoke, aggravate and endanger.”

Six cars were impounded, one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour and another for obstruction.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.