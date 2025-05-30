Boy racers and their supporters in the hundreds have caused chaos in Levin overnight, with dangerous burnouts and skids occurring amid crowds of young people, and police responding in full riot gear.
A video posted to TikTok showed multiple cars doing burnouts, tyres squealing amid fireworks and large crowds,most waving their arms and whooping in delight - and some getting dangerously close to spinning vehicles.
“Oh my God, this is scary stuff”, said one woman.
“It’s f***** hectic, eh” said the man filming, adding at one point “the police are coming”.
Flashing red and blue lights could be seen in the video, and others later posted online that there had been “major police action” in Oxford St, which is the State Highway 1 route through Levin.
“People with knives and hatchets, riot police out, police Eagle helicopter overhead. Police drones out too. AVOID LEVIN TOWN”, a person wrote in a post to Traffic Updates - Horowhenua Facebook page just before 11pm.
“Hundreds of vehicles invading the town, mainly Bath and Oxford streets, Levin New World area, a few arrests have been made.”
Police have been contacted for comment this morning.
A video posted on YouTube showed officers wearing full length riot sheids and walking in formation throught the streets of central Levin.
A post on The Traffic Fox Facebook page described “hundreds of car enthusiasts, or “boy racers”/ little s**ts converged on Levin and tried to close off the main highway doing burnouts and skids, police were prepared and stopped a lot of it."
“Yet bottles were smashed, rubber was laid, a couple of people were arrested for carrying weapons, riot police were out in force, cars were rammed etc. Even the Police Eagle helicopter was brought down from Auckland!”
The boyracers dispersed around 11pm onto SH57 to head north and were “hanging out on the back roads out of Levin”, they wrote.
A late night caller to Newstalk ZB said they could hear a helicopter “buzzing round”.
“I’m 2kms away and [the] smell from boy racers cars is shocking. Some racing down other streets also.”
Another Levin caller, Bianca, described the behaviour as “disgusting”.
“People should feel safe in their own town. I don’t think [the boy racers] will care if someone is killed. I really don’t think they care.”
Wanden’s hope for a strong police response was at odds with the attitude of the organiser of last year’s meet, who had a blunt response to Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s then-threats of tougher laws, going on TV and telling the minister to “get f*****”.
The anonymous organiser also vowed on 1 News to invade Levin again.
A Facebook post announcing this weekend’s Levin invasion said: “Bring the numbers and in return y’all get a show.