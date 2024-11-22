Home / New ZealandLetters:NZ Herald22 Nov, 2024 04:00 PMQuick ReadGift articleSaveShareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.Gift articleSaveShareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from New ZealandNew ZealandUpdatedNine Questions: Ruby Tui on her greatest fear, inspiration and happiness22 Nov 05:24 PMNew ZealandUpdated'Society has come a long way since Jaws': Shark expert's summer quest for NZ great whites22 Nov 05:23 PMNew ZealandTurning niche to neat with property styling Refined Spaces22 Nov 05:07 PMBe wary of what you share onlinesponsoredAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.