It would have been great if the Mayor took part in the hikoi protest yesterday, and council staff had been encouraged to take part, says Bronnie Williams.

OPINION

Right stance for Tairāwhiti, now for actions

Re: Mayor opposes bill on Māori wards, May 28 story.

Well done Mayor Rehette Stoltz. You’ve brought the facts via data and included projected costs for yet another quick-fire, aka racist, referendum. I applaud you Rehette for standing up for the majority and referring to the numbers gauged through community engagement - the 68.4 per cent who saw value in establishing Māori wards and the 67.7 per cent who confirmed their desire to see them established; both majority voices. Well done for challenging the status quo and not just folding to the whims of the fragile.

What I wonder is . . . do the actions follow the words?

Were Māori staff given time off for the hikoi yesterday? Were Māori staff at least encouraged to attend the hikoi without repercussion?

This is an example of how you action your words, Rehette - imagine the reverberations of that action. To have you present at the hikoi would have been another great example of standing behind your statement. This wasn’t just a protest but a hikoi for healing.

Simeon Brown, he may be a minister but he doesn’t belong to our community and doesn’t have an inkling of our story. Well done Rehette, Mayor for Tairāwhiti- some good first steps, now just nudge action behind sentiment.

Bronnie Williams





Correcting anomaly

Cheers Mayor Stoltz and councillors of Gisborne District Council for opposing the bill on Māori wards.

Looking back through old Gisborne newspapers at the results of council elections, the absence of Māori councillors stands out.

The population of the council area is roughly 50/50, Māori/non-Māori, and so the council should reflect this. Your action corrects this anomaly.

The proposal of the present Government to have a referendum only ensures the status quo continues. And the proposal is the work of three Maori members . . . hard case!

Joe Naden





Hold a referendum

We support the holding of a referendum on Māori wards in Tairāwhiti.

Warwick and Adrienne Stevens





Good deal for some

Re: Eastland Group wins Institute of Finance Professionals award for network sale, May 29 story.

While the gentlemen are congratulating each other, let’s see what Tairāwhiti residents can look forward to as a result of the sale of their electricity network - that they built and paid for over several generations. Ah, yes, increases in their electricity price (more to come next year) and their nest egg going into renewables that they will never use or benefit from! Sounds like a good deal . . . yes, for the gentlemen!

Simin Williams

Stop the waste

Re: Councillors must reject costly Three-Year Plan, May 30 column.

Excellent summation. The “progressiveness” of the previous Labour government rapidly ruined this country, whether it be economically, socially, culturally.

The days of spraying borrowed money like confetti are over. The days of promoting one group over another are over.

We cannot underestimate the level of damage Ardern and her cronies inflicted in such a short period of time. That clown at the RBNZ has a lot to answer for as well.

Sadly, progressives have been gaslit to such an extent (MSM are highly culpable in this), they still believe in this calamity and the processes that led us to this ruinous place - yesterday’s wakakoi a prime example.

Divide and conquer was at the forefront of Ardern’s strategy . . . we have kicked that to touch.

GDC needs to take notice, stop the waste and “legacy projects”, and get back to their primary functions.

Iain Boyle





Turn towards council

Re: Peaceful hikoi planned in response to Government policies, May 30 story.

Māori allowed the Labour-led government to override Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles (Tino Rangatiratanga) and our Bill of Rights during Covid. Where were you all then? You should read Adrian Cave’s column and maybe turn your hikoi towards the council.

Jen Brown