Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Why some people are afraid of police officers; nothing to fear in revamped student assessments

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Green MP Tamatha Paul criticised police beat patrols, saying they make people feel less safe. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Green MP Tamatha Paul criticised police beat patrols, saying they make people feel less safe. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Letters to the Editor

Why some people are afraid of police

Green MP Tamatha Paul has some interesting comments about our police.

I’m grateful that our police officers are very trustworthy and are doing a fantastic job, but I’m also mindful that not everyone can feel relaxed when police officers are highly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand