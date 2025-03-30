Little wonder that their mistrust of police takes years to be dispelled in New Zealand.

Also, many Pasifika families still remember the police harassment their parents endured during the 1970s, when even lawful residents were routinely harassed by our police. Their fears might take generations to fade.

The recent incident with an 11-year-old autistic girl also highlights the limited skills police have with some of our vulnerable citizens. Her parents have probably lost trust in the police.

I’m sure our police are aware of these concerns and try to address them. It would be great if politicians could acknowledge these concerns too.

Cheryl Clarke, Algies Bay.

School assessments

I fail to understand why a new standardised tool to assess reading, writing and maths for children between Years 3-10 should raise alarms for everyone (Mar 27).

The existing, standardised Progressive Achievement Tests have been used in New Zealand schools for years. They were first developed in the 1960s and revised in the early 1990s, with a recent refresh in 2023 and 2024.

These tests are just one tool that currently provides data for parents and teachers to know how their children are progressing.

In over 60 years of use, these standardised tests have not been used, as suggested by article authors Jade Wrathall and Marta Estelles, to compare schools, reallocate resources or control what teachers do in the classroom.

Neither have they been used to hold principals and teachers accountable for student achievement. Rather than fear accountability and a reallocation of resources, why not embrace any tool that will enhance evaluation of our children’s learning and help teachers to provide programmes most suitable for their students?

Maureen Verner, St Heliers.

Hospital parking

It is encouraging to read that the Health Minister Simeon Brown is planning a new hospital for South Auckland.

Middlemore Hospital is staffed by amazing people from surgeons, doctors, nurses and supporting staff at all levels. They are quite often understaffed and the hospital is in high demand.

Of note also is the terribly inadequate number of parking spaces.

My husband has had major surgery and I have been visiting to support him every day. If I get there after 10am, I (and others) can drive around and around waiting for a park to become available as someone leaves. This results in frustration and mounting tensions.

This week my costs for parking amounted to over $200. That is a lot for anyone just for parking and probably unsustainable for many.

Hopefully the new hospital, apart from catering for more beds, surgical theatres and staff etc, will also possibly provide a multi-level carpark with ample parking.

Jane Ellen Ranum, Howick.

Stadium site

Once more, Auckland Council has got it wrong.

Auckland’s port needs to be relocated and developed in part with a new, fit-for-the-future stadium. Christchurch had such a change thrust upon it. The outcome is a state-of-the-art stadium located a few blocks from the central business district.

Sports fans will walk from their accommodation to their events and avoid any need for transport, an added complexity for Auckland fans. After the event, Christchurch fans will empty almost directly into the city’s cafes, restaurants and bars, concentrating the activity in an environment that is easier to control.

Both sport and the city will be winners.

D.B. Hill, Auckland CBD.

Pointless measures

I am constantly impressed by the ingenuity shown by Auckland Transport in devising ways to waste our money.

Driving down the newly narrowed Meola Road, I spotted a small tanker truck equipped with flashing lights stopping at every sapling and watering it. Behind it was a much bigger truck with even more flashing lights.

Which made me wonder if every bus that stops and starts while going along Meola Rd should also have a traffic control truck following it.

Later in the day, I saw the same two vehicles in Point Chevalier Rd. The watering truck was neatly parked in a space between two cars while the traffic control vehicle was blocking the road.

The waste of money on traffic management including road cones is mind-boggling. Has anyone in Auckland Transport done a risk assessment and a cost-benefit analysis? If so, exactly how much does it cost per life saved and would the money get better results if spent on other aspects of road safety?

Bryan Leyland, Point Chevalier.