New Zealand

Letters: Why protesters are against Fast-Track Bill; the problem with family wills

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
The March for Nature protest stretched more than 500m down Queen St as thousands turned out to protest the Fast-Track Approvals Bill on June 8. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Letter of the week

This is why we’re marching Mr Joyce

Steven Joyce lumps all the protesters against the Fast-Track Bill as something along the lines of lizard-loving luddites. Silly people who fail

