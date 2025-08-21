Letters: Why is te reo being undermined at home while Māori culture is promoted overseas?

Chris Bayes, Torbay.

Contempt for teachers

Yes, I know the Government has a cost-of-living crisis of its own, but the derisory pay offer made to teachers is ample proof of their contempt for the very professionals they expect to implement the restructuring of New Zealand’s education system.

Accusations of endangering students’ exam performance, dereliction of duty by striking, and misrepresenting the work done after hours and in the so-called holidays, are standard responses from a Government that undervalues the need for skilled practitioners.

Industrial action (a misnomer anyway) is taken because teachers are desperate to provide the best possible service to the whole community.

Education in all its forms is a vital asset and should be funded accordingly.

Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

A political act of faith

In his criticism of the churches for organising seminars on Māori wards, David Seymour displays his lack of knowledge of Christian church history.

Christians who follow the founder of their faith, Jesus, the Christ, and try to live by his example, will be political. Jesus’ ministry was short-lived because the political leaders of the day objected to what he did and said and had him crucified.

Archbishop Oscar Romero was shot while celebrating mass in San Salvador because of what he did and said politically in his own country.

Te Aroha Rountree, president of the Methodist Church of New Zealand, Te Hahi Weteriana O Aotearoa, spoke at this year’s Waitangi Day commemorations and was criticised by some for being too political in a service of worship when she spoke of justice related to the Treaty. She was simply following the teaching and example of the founder of her faith.

Those who follow Jesus, the Christ have no alternative but to speak out on issues of justice which is what the seminars on Māori wards are all about.

Mervyn Dine, Northcote.

Where art thou, Luxon?

The mutterings and murmurings about Christopher Luxon being ousted as leader of the National Party supposedly because of poor ratings as preferred Prime Minister reached a crescendo recently. All this because Nicola Willis stepped up to a set of microphones that were apparently reserved for the PM.

As Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players.” In this case, the media had set its own stage but the main players ended up in the wrong place. But was this in fact a mistake? Was Willis showing the world that she in fact was now gunning for the top job?

Will we see a reenactment of Luxon metaphorically “falling on his sword”, as Shakespeare’s Mark Antony did, while relinquishing power to Willis? Or will the media decide to let this sideshow play out on its own, as it should, and concentrate on the real issues of the day such as education, rising costs, crime and a stagnant economy?

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Good move by the Blues

At last! Rugby union has realised that a rectangular stadium is best for spectators and promotes an atmosphere that lifts teams and ticket sales.

The growth of the Blues has been stunted by the oval pitch at Eden Park, with fans seated a long distance from the action and typically only filling 20% to 25% of the cavernous stands. It has taken a long time for the Blues to recognise that Mt Smart would be worth a try.

I hope this development sends a message to those involved in deciding on a new stadium for Auckland.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

What, no spine?

A note to Chlöe Swarbrick: Gutless jellyfish will never become vertebrates.

Brian Dwyer, Welcome Bay.