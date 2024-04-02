Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Where is the banks’ duty of care on scams?; standardising education; Easter trading folly

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Where is the banks' duty of care to protect customers from scammers? Photo / Jason Dorday

Where is the banks' duty of care to protect customers from scammers? Photo / Jason Dorday

Where is the banks’ duty of care?

I was shocked and appalled to read about a scam victim who was refused compensation by the Banking Ombudsman (NZ Herald, April 1).

I had an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand