Letters to the Editor
Letters: When do popular media sources fall outside the mainstream?

Letters
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Could Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking be considered part of mainstream media? Photo / Michael Craig

What exactly is mainstream media?

I have long wondered what exactly people have in mind when they refer pejoratively to “mainstream media”. The term seems to suggest that “alternative” media sources are superior.

I usually assume “mainstream” refers to the well-established, traditional, most widely consumed media. However, I recently

