Letters: When do popular media sources fall outside the mainstream?

Forms of cruelty

With the upcoming demise of greyhound racing in New Zealand, Winston Peters defended his decision to end the industry by stating “we don’t believe in animal cruelty”.

Very honourable, but his words contradict his Government’s policy which reversed Labour’s ban on live export and promptly reinstated shipping our livestock on gruelling journeys to the other side of the world.

It seems that one “cruelty” is about to be banned, while a blind eye is turned to the cruel fate of our farm animals.

Margaret Anderson, Whitianga.

Time to look elsewhere?

Maybe first-home buyers should consider another option to New Zealand’s unreal estate market which is pushing young people - and older - to require loans of up to $1 million to get a decent house?

While looking for a place to start a prosthetics centre in rural west Kenya, close to the area where the world’s marathon elite are born and train, I found a nice four-bedroom, solid stone-walled and fully-tiled house on its own 1/8 acre title for the affordable price of $50,000.

The climate is ideal at 20C to 28C all year round and coffee and tea grow well there being 1000m above sea level near the equator.

With tradesman labour averaging $20/$30 per day all over Kenya, one can get house renovations done easily.

Every morning, women bear avocados on their heads at 15 cents each for the biggest ones and 10 cents for New Zealand-size ones.

So there is a way to own your own home. Emigrate!

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Praise for Taurua

Thank you to the Herald on Sunday (Oct 5) for the comprehensive article outlining the tragedy that has befallen Dame Noeline Taurua.

The article enlightened us that Dame Noeline will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Dame Noeline, through her lawyer, has stated that all she wants to do is get back to coaching her team. She has done all she can from her side. Grace Nweke came out in support and called for the return of their legendary coach.

We love you Noeline. Nothing can take that away from us. Thank you for being you.

Warwick Bringans, Taupō.

Keeping up with growth

Franklin is no longer peripheral — the 2023 Census puts our ward population at 84,357 (a 12.7% rise since 2018 and doubled since 2010), making us one of Auckland’s fastest-growing areas.

Auckland Council’s new Southern Rural Strategy forecasts that Franklin will contribute about 15% of the city’s population growth over the next 30 years, with nearly 89,900 extra people, 37,500 households and 16,500 new jobs in the rural south by 2052.

Yet today, Franklin is represented by just one councillor. Under medium growth scenarios, we will exceed 110,000 people by 2033 — placing us on par with wards (e.g. Mt Albert) that get two councillors. Without more councillors in 2028 (and a third by 2040), representation will be diluted, responsiveness slower, and infrastructure advocacy weaker.

The geographic breadth of Franklin is striking. To lead such a diverse, sprawling ward effectively, councillors must be local, accessible, and equipped with capacity.

Compounding the pressure is a tourism boom, with our region’s coastal parks, heritage sites, vineyards and scenic routes drawing more visitors. To cope, we must urgently invest in roads, transport and utilities (wastewater, stormwater); coastal protection (seawalls, dune restoration, managed retreat plans); and visitor amenities and public access (car parks, toilets, walking/cycle trails).

I call on Auckland Council and central government to champion governance reform — increasing Franklin’s councillor count — and to prioritise funding for infrastructure that matches growth, protects our coastline, and supports both residents and visitors.

Dene Green, Maraetai.

Price of butter

Steve Russell writes in a letter (Oct 5) that “farmers are ratcheting up essential food prices”.

Farmers do not set the price for their produce (and that includes butter). They are price-takers. They get what remains after all the others in the chain between them and the retailer have covered their costs plus profit.

This difficult and unfortunate situation for food producers is made worse by people not being aware of it.

John Mackintosh, Whakatāne.