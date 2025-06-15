Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: What is with all the online surveys? Does anyone ever read them?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

It can seem like a new online survey lands in your inbox every day. Photo / 123rf

It can seem like a new online survey lands in your inbox every day. Photo / 123rf

Letters to the Editor

What’s with all the online surveys?

A survey every day in your inbox. What happens to all of them?

Everyone now seems to have their inboxes filled with surveys. If you go to the dentist, you then get a survey. If you go to buy something and the people know

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand