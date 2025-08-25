A disturbing US trend

In the United States, chipmaker Intel will give the Government a 10% stake in the company. The deal came about after the Government suggested that the company give the Government an equity stake because the previous administration gave large grants to the company.

This may soon become a common practice because recently the Pentagon invested several hundred million dollars in a rare earth company and it has promised to invest billions to assist the company to expand.

The President has borrowed practices that were used in communist countries. How the times have changed.

And now a very disturbing pattern has emerged. If the President becomes annoyed with a city, he sends in the National Guard. Usually they are cities who choose to vote for the Democratic Party. Chicago is the next city on the list.

Some may dare to call it abuse of power. But the use of the National Guard to intimidate people is similar to the way that Communist rulers once held down their people.

It is a major concern when the most powerful nation on the planet chooses to deny its citizens the right of assembly and free speech, which are fundamental rights that people in most Western countries take for granted.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.

This has gone on too long

This month, an Italian cardinal read out the names of all known children killed in Israel and Gaza to July 25, 2025: 16 Israeli (on October 7, 2023) and 12,211 Palestinian. It was 469 pages and took seven hours. Last week, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza.

Today, we see the most disturbing images of war in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank.

The retribution has gone on too long and the new offensive on Gaza City will only compound the catastrophe.

The rhetoric against Israel has increased but this will not deter Netanyahu. The least we can do is sanction Israel and recall their ambassador.

All like-minded countries must stand together and convince the United States to act and to end its blind support of Israel. This occurred recently with talks on Ukraine’s future.

One day, our children will ask why we allowed this to happen.

Stephen Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Pumas deserved to win

Argentina, you deserved victory on Sunday and the All Blacks have sooooo much work to do before they take on South Africa. To my mind, the All Blacks are not improving.

I would like to have seen Ian Foster’s face after the game, as I think he was treated poorly by the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Time for a new coach?

Surely it is now time for the powers that be to start interviewing for a new All Blacks coach. They certainly can leave the incumbent in place, just tell him he will be replaced.

The All Blacks have shown no improvement under this management, and the fact that three senior players - Jordan, Vaa’i, and Reece - committed such dumb acts during the test, one has to question the selection process.

Maybe Joe Schmidt with Ian Foster as his assistant would be a good option.

Paul Mason, Rothesay Bay.

Fozzie, where are you?

Bring back Fozzie. All is forgiven.

Philip Lenton, Somerville.

Kicking may be the key

Can the All Blacks learn from the Wallabies’ loss to the Springboks on Sunday? The Springboks kicked both penalties in the first half while the Wallabies turned down two kicks at goal. Andre Pollard kicked all six shots at goal, and the Wallabies missed three kicks at goal. Goal kicking was the difference.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Luxon’s overseas travel

Apart from flattering their already inflated egos, why do Christopher Luxon and others need to commandeer Defence Force planes for their many overseas sojourns of doubtful, tangible value when much cheaper seats are available on commercial flights?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.