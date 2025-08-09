Letters: We should hang our heads in shame at the state of Auckland’s CBD

Complex problems can take time to solve but we could be exploring immediate, relatively cheap short-term options. Figuratively speaking, one or two fewer road speedbumps would go a long way towards restoring a sense of civic pride and economic wellbeing.

Perhaps it is time for the famed and under-utilised creatives of New Zealand to play a part. Vacant shop windows could be brimming with hired paintings and sculptures. Ugly external walls – think globally, think Italy and Singapore – could be plant-adorned hanging gardens. Street art could be part of the mix. Think nooks of pavement planters – Dublin-style multi-layered planters of riotously coloured cascading blooms.

Think No 8 wire mentality! But also think of putting it out there to the Auckland community – some of whom may want to financially contribute to this essential CBD recovery. And we are the ratepayers – let’s insist to our council through the upcoming elections that it has to do better.

Angela Yatri, Oratia.

Luxon’s turnaround job

Warren Cossey’s letter (August 6) defending Christopher Luxon from the criticism of him and his coalition is timely, given that the previous Government spent six years destroying the economy and causing social division that has only worsened.

During those six years we were constantly told to be kind to one another as if we were children in need of some sort of patronising reminder on how to be an adult. Then, when Labour ministers were asked about particular pressing issues, such as migrant exploitation and ram raids, a lot of the time their inevitable response was a rather lame, “we’re looking into it”. At least Luxon and his team appear to be far more forthright and proactive in what they are doing rather than acting like a possum caught in the headlights.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Razor needs to find innovation

Not long ago when the scribes got together to pick their top 15 rugby players for the year, it was dominated by All Blacks. If they were to pick a squad this year, not many All Blacks would be in the running. Ardie Savea and Tamaiti Williams might get a look-in for the forwards and maybe Cam Roigard and Will Jordan in the backs.

The All Blacks have certainly gone backwards, and our new coach is struggling to improve the situation. Razor needs to be a bit more innovative like Rassie if he is going to improve. The next few weeks will show if he is on the right track.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

Tunnels to nowhere?

It must be particularly painful and galling for our older residents who have been waiting for years for urgent surgery to observe how $5.5 billion of public money has been squandered on the rail tunnels to nowhere?

It is patently obvious that this emerald-plated project has had no independent fiscal scrutiny or cost-benefit analysis. This has allowed a phalanx of assorted consultants and contractors to have a field day paid from the public purse. The pigs-in-the-trough syndrome still appears to be alive and well in Aotearoa. For example, how much has been paid to Mana Whenua in consultancy and other fees?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Alternative to butter

Unlike Wendy Galloway (letters, August 3), I have no qualms about using an alternative to butter to make a white sauce. Indeed, my granddaughter once announced, to her mother’s chagrin, that I made the best cheese sauce in the world.

Mind you, she was only 4, and hasn’t repeated that in the 20 years since, so maybe her palate has become more refined. Or perhaps she was simply currying favour.

Peter Jackson, Kaitaia.

Not all doom and gloom

What a balanced and thoughtful piece by Liam Dann (August 3). In particular it was interesting to learn that Paul Bloxham, HSBC Australia-New Zealand chief economist, while negative about Australian growth, is one of the most positive economists about New Zealand growth.

As we continue to consider our economic, political, social, cultural and environmental future, we always need to be mindful of the way in which social and other media distorts the picture of where we are heading.

Dann’s piece shows the important role of the media in political reporting. As Sir Geoffrey Palmer wrote, “The media plays a vital role in sending communications from the governors to the governed.”

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.