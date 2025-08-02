Letters: We need skilled immigrants; are we losing our Kiwi identity?

Linley Jones, Half Moon Bay

Price of butter

Who would have thought butter would become such a hot topic? But it has. It’s reminiscent of the toilet paper frenzy at the start of the Covid pandemic, although that was caused by the fear of being caught short, while now, it’s the high price of an everyday staple that has got people riled up.

In her opinion article, “The slippery slope that is butter”, Heather du Plessis-Allan says: “We are being irrational about the price of butter,” and “We simply have to pay the price that we pay.” I agree.

To compensate for the rise in price, I’d suggest those who are concerned about it look at what’s in their trolley before going to the checkout, and remove an impulse item or a non-essential item. The money saved by doing that will offset the butter price increase.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Butter alternatives?

Heather du Plessis-Allan obviously does not bake, telling us to use margarine or plant-based alternatives to butter. I bake one cake and one batch of biscuits a week.

Butter has two ingredients: milk and salt. I have just looked at a plant-based substitute: 10 ingredients, plus preservatives and colouring. If you need to melt a butter substitute, it melts as water. Try making a white sauce using an alternative to butter. Yes, I do moan about the price of butter, but I will not use “chemical butter”, preferring a natural and NZ-made product.

Wendy Galloway, Omokoroa.

Trades v university

I agree with Trevor Green’s letter (July 27) stating that “trades are not secondary to academia but are equal”. In fact, at a time when many university departments seem more intent on indoctrination rather than education, a trade would seem a better bet in a world that wants to ignore objective truths.

His statement taking exception to Chris Hipkins’ derogatory comments about education and the trades would seem to endorse this, given that Hipkins, at one point, had difficulty making an objective comment about how to define a woman.

This from a man who majored in criminology and politics at university. I am pretty sure that any tradie who came to my door to do a job would have no trouble defining a woman. But then again, why would anyone bother to ask the tradie such a question, given that he or she wouldn’t find that necessary to do the job?

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

A simple life

Would life be simpler, easier, cheaper, happier and safer without TV, mobile phones, iPads, e-scooters and the coalition Government?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Are we losing our Kiwi identity?

One has been fortunate enough to spend a few days across the ditch in the sun.

In this instance, it was in Far North Queensland. So, what was the biggest impact: the $1 bus fare from suburb to city or the second bottle of good NZ wine for less than half price?

Neither. It was something entirely different, something that we are fast losing in the big cities - our Kiwi identity. It was great to see a bus driver get out of his seat and put down a ramp for a woman with a pushchair, and he smiled while doing it. Being able to understand what the shopkeeper said and a “Thanks, darl” to boot.

Plus, they walk on the left-hand side of the footpath. It’s not the country we used to know and love. Politicians need to understand that this identity is more important than a few extra measly dollars.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Speed up the negotiations

Getting those dropkicks (to quote David Seymour) to register early will streamline the process. So would negotiating with potential coalition partners before an election and sorting out their key non-negotiable issues so the voting public can decide which freak show they would prefer to endure for the next three years.

Both could speed up the process, one by denying voters choice, the other by increasing their educated choice. Best of all, let’s change to the Australian system of preferential voting.

Aren’t the majority sick of Seymour claiming he’s the “bantamweight” champion of the coalition, just tipping the scales on 8% support?

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.