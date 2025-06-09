We had to wait years for Britomart, at the bottom of Queen St, before train travel began to take off.

Maungawhau won’t be used either if people have to walk a long way to get to it. This will severely limit any benefit from the CRL.

Planners should listen to those who understand that if people are to use a facility, the main requirement, the number one, is easy access.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland.

Make the most of waste

Instead of spending billions of dollars on gas exploration which will take years to get to full production, why doesn’t the Government use modern technology and AI to set up a massive plant and produce bio-gas from our billions of tonnes of waste that currently goes to landfill? Other countries are doing this.

New Zealand is one of the biggest contributors to waste and this would be an excellent way of using it.

The other alternative is to import gas from Australia, which has an ample supply. We import all of our petrol, diesel and jet fuel since our lone refinery was closed, so why not gas? The best alternative would be to convert households to solar, wind or hydro-generated power and save what is left of the planet.

Gas and oil are certainly not the way forward!

Marie Kaire, Whangārei

Where’s the response?

Every day, we see news of more and more atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza, including the daily killing of many unarmed civilians. Then there are the blockades impeding vital food, water and medical services being provided to Palestinians in Gaza.

Equally, we see news every day of Israelis, aided and abetted by their government, displacing Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Despite the atrocities, including the killing of around 55,000 Palestinians in Gaza by Israel since the Israel-Gaza conflict began, the New Zealand Government has done next to nothing to try to stop these actions. New Zealand has not imposed sanctions on Israel and members of its Government. It has not joined forces with other countries to push for such sanctions. It has not suspended or curtailed diplomatic relations with Israel. It has been largely silent.

Contrast New Zealand’s lack of concrete actions against Israel with the sanctions and condemnatory statements the Government has made against Russia in relation to its equally atrocious crimes against Ukraine.

Please do not dismiss this email as being from a “left-wing radical”. I am a 67-year-old man, politically centrist by nature, and on this issue, I believe I speak for a substantial majority of Kiwis.

Geof Mortlock, Wellington.

Too many pushover tries

Rugby is supposed to be a 15-man game. Super Rugby has had a good season, but how many tries have been scored by pushovers or rolling mauls (helped by the 50/20 rule that promotes this style of play)?

Sorry, but this one-dimensional style may be one of the reasons rugby is struggling to attract spectators and players. And I am a rugby die-hard.

Sorry to all those hard-working forwards, but the backs are getting cold hands.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Worth the money

The Blues 20-Chiefs 19 would be one of the best games of rugby I have seen for a long time, and with the most exciting finish. I congratulate the Blues on their victory.

Sky Sport’s charges have gone up but this game was worth every dollar and more, so bring it on. I can’t get to any more games now, so thank you, Sky, for bringing the best to my lounge.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Importance of compromise

Willie Jackson made a valid point in Parliament during the debate on suspending three Te Pāti Māori MPs.

As New Zealanders, I am sure, we all love Māori, their heritage, language, and culture.

Despite his disparaging remarks about one of the Te Pāti Māori MPs, I am sure Winston Peters also does.

Equally, I’m sure most New Zealanders love the history, culture, and language of their own background, whether or not it includes Māori.

The art of politics is all about compromise, and not being angry.

John Riddell, Hobsonville.