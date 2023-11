Letters: Wayne Barnes abuse, election speculation, beach erosion, AT, and El Nino

Referee Wayne Barnes during the Rugby World Cup final match. Photo / Photosport

Letter of the week: Blow the whistle on abuse

Sixty years ago I officiated as a stand in referee between 6-year-old rugby players. Apparently I did not pick up a knock-on which resulted in the game being drawn.

This enraged a parent so much he hurled abuse at a psychotic level for some time.

Needless to say I never offered my services again.

How Wayne Barnes has put up with the inane and thoughtless abuse for so long is a mark of the man himself. Imagine officiating as a referee with huge pressure on for 80 minutes and millions doing the same, just waiting for you to make a mistake.

These people are paid professionals but took up the career because of the love of the game. They are not infallible but always do their best so we should respect not abuse them.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Election speculation

Anyone who has ever bought or sold a house or a business knows the price is much lower if the vendor must sell and there is only one interested buyer. When there are 2+ buyers, you can play them off against each other and the seller can achieve a market sale price. Genuine competition is king (maker).

Luxon and Seymour might now be wishing there was a competitive tension to maximise the negotiation position of National + Act. Winston Peters is the sole buyer and Luxon needs a sale. He, and the voters of Ilam, had the chance to offer the right block another prospective buyer.

With no changes to actual party vote, but only a change to the electorate seat of Ilam going to Raf Manji, National and Act would have had two ways to form a government.

A win for Raf would have “coat-tailed” in three TOP MPs. The way the seats are distributed happened to mean that, on the exact 2023 party vote numbers, these three would-be TOP seats were in reality allocated: 1 Greens, 1 Labour, 1 National.

Even with no changes to party vote, this would mean Nat+Act have 59 seats between them (assuming National wins the Port Waikato byelection). They could then either partner with NZF or TOP to achieve a majority in the 123 seat Parliament.

In reality a more accommodating tone in terms of the Ilam Electorate from Mr Luxon might have also increased the TOP party vote and taken extra seats off Labour or Green — increasing the potential majority of the Nat+Act+TOP ...

On the results, just shy of 4000 Hamish Campbell Ilam electorate votes switching to Raf Manji would have achieved this outcome. Perhaps next time, Ilam? For now, let’s see how Peters uses his outsized leverage.

The tail can only wag the dog if it’s the only tail in town.

David Webb, Tauranga

Rocky shores

Janet Boyle (NZ Herald, November 10) suggested rocks were the answer to beach erosion. She has clearly not been to Waihi Beach where rocks have destroyed the beach because sand is eroded in front of the rocks.

At Waihi the sand in front of the rocks never dries out and you can not walk along the beach for, three hours either side of high tide.

At the time cliffs of sand were restored to sand dunes between the Mount and Pāpāmoa by planting native dune plants. The transformation was incredible and may be possible at Ōrewa. The problems at Ōrewa and Waihi Beach are probably occurring throughout the country and will only become worse.

Bruce Phythian, Parnell.

Over AT

There seems to be no end to the irritation AT causes on a daily basis. Buses are delayed and/or bunched two together followed by a long wait. Electronic bus signs don’t work. Lower Queen St. and K Rd. are continually being torn up and re-constructed. Can’t we reduce AT’s mandate and demand that they do a smaller number of tasks well rather than a lot of tasks poorly?

Robert Myers, Central Auckland.