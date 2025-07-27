Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Warriors defensive woes, voting reforms, David Seymour and dropkicks, passport name-changing

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita looks dejected after the loss to the Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita looks dejected after the loss to the Gold Coast Titans. Photo / Photosport

Letters to the Editor

Warriors’ defensive woes

Opposition NRL teams scheduled to play the Warriors must surely be aiming their attacks on the Warriors’ pitiful right-edge defences.

Time and time again, our right side has been found wanting, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in particular looking as though he just has no idea how to stop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save