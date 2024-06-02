Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Use your Budget tax cut to support charities; Scott Watson refused parole

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
KidsCan has provided school lunches and other assistance for needy schools for many years. Photo / Greg Bowker

KidsCan has provided school lunches and other assistance for needy schools for many years. Photo / Greg Bowker

Use your tax cut for good

Comments on the tax cut provisions in the Budget have included many expressing the wish that their tax cuts had been used instead to fund health, education,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand