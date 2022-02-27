Letters: Tsunami of 'long Covid' will hit NZ, NZ's sorry demise, Putin sitting pretty

Covid-19 testing station at Balmoral, Auckland, where Rapid Antigen Testing kits are being handed out. Photo / Alex Burton

Tsunami of 'long Covid' will hit NZ

Omicron is spreading like wildfire, with most cases of severe disease and hospitalisations among the unvaccinated. Of major concern is the occurrence of "long Covid" with "brain fog" of impaired thinking, memory loss, anxiety and fatigue, with many affected not able to work. Between 10 to 30 per cent of people with Covid may develop long Covid.

It is also projected that a tidal wave of heart disease is coming related directly or indirectly to the coronavirus. Omicron can acutely attack the heart but long term after recovery, blood pressure may go up, heart rhythms become abnormal, and heart failure may occur.

A recent US study of 153 000 veterans showed heart disease of all types increased substantially in the year after Covid infection even in mild cases.

Those who had experienced Covid had a 63 per cent increased risk of heart attack and 52 per cent increased risk of stroke. It's likely long Covid will put significant stress on our medical services.

Many think getting Omicron is not that concerning as symptoms are often mild, but symptoms can be severe, may require hospitalisation and people can die.

A tsunami of long Covid is coming. The best way to prevent long Covid and its complications is to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection with vaccinations and boosters.

Prof Harvey D White, Cardiologist, Epsom.

Off-colour lighting?

Tonight, when in many countries national monuments light up in blue and yellow to send a message and show solidarity with the Ukraine, the Sky Tower displays red and green lights. Surely we could send a message of solidarity too.

Bettina Buch, Henderson Valley.

Remembering Inga

Last year just before Christmas, two friends and myself were walking on the front of Mission Bay beach and there in front of us was a lovely smiling couple. We all said "Hi, Inga the Winger". It was Inga and his wife getting ready for a picnic lunch. We chatted about rugby and he asked us to join them for lunch.

We didn't, because it looked like a date lunch, but they were absolutely delightful. He spoke so well about the men who had helped and supported the Pasifika boys so much. God be with you always, Inga, from the three Pakeha women who were thrilled to make your acquaintance.

Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

NZ's sorry demise

In the UK in 1974, the Labour government's harsh policies were bringing the country to its knees and crippling our business in the process. After careful research we said goodbye to family and friends and started a new life in New Zealand.

We embraced our new country, with low unemployment, no serious racial issues, and a healthy, open-minded place to bring up our daughter. We have been proud ambassadors for our adopted home.

But 48 years later this country bears little resemblance to my chosen home. After five years of this Labour Government, this is no longer a friendly, united team of five million. So many small, fragmented groups are fighting for their pet cause to be heard with blatant disregard for the country's well-being.

It is descending into anarchy, while the Government pursues its own agenda at the expense of the majority, while pandering to the minority. Our savings dwindle, earning 1 per cent, and we live in dread of being hospitalised.

I am not a whingeing Pom, I will not go back from whence I came, but the demise of this land is heartbreaking, and the dream we have lived is now shattered.

Jean McIntosh, Army Bay.

Screaming on inside

Those screaming obscenities at the PM's public events, Claire Trevett writes, "will not sit well with most reasonable-minded NZers".

Maybe the reasonable-minded are screaming on the inside. It behoves the PM to at least realise something is amiss when sufficient unreasonable-minded are protesting as never before.

No understanding, no compassion, no kindness. Only disdain and dismissal from Ardern, Mallard and their flock. They are us and are hurting and perhaps not as able to express themselves as the reasonable-minded might in any normal times.

Bernard Jennings, Wellington.

War may open eyes

Around the world people in their hundreds of thousands are protesting against Putin's violent assault on Ukraine's freedom.

May we hope that some of our home-grown bold freedom fighters will pop their heads up out of their rabbit holes to see what all the clamour is about? Who knows, it might dawn on them that in the scheme of things a little well-intentioned prick in the arm is really not that oppressive.

Ron Hoares, Wellsford.

Football isn't exempt

The Chelsea Football Club's Russian oligarch owner, Roman Abramovich, is counting on English passion for their sport to provide him with "a business as usual" figleaf. Abramovich is reportedly close to Putin the pariah.

Just because this is an investment in a football club is no reason for it to be given any special dispensation from sanctions. An important moral principle is in question wherein any football sentimentality is totally out of order.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

More parks needed

Our Auckland regional park network is at risk. Auckland's population has grown rapidly in the last decade and the planet is experiencing significant climate change events.

We need wide, open spaces and wilderness areas more than ever and should be adding to our regional park network. The mental health benefits of natural and outdoor spaces is well known and more obvious during a pandemic.

The draft plan to make some park areas class 1b should be rejected. We should not allow over-development and commercialisation in our regional parks. These have been set up, and in some cases gifted, for future generations to enjoy. They have never been more important and their importance will only increase into the future. This should be with the co-governance of the mana whenua.

Cheryl Taylor, Mt Eden.

Insensitive satire

I wonder if University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater read the satirical column by Professor Rod Jackson entitled "Epidemiologist shares 'expert' views on sailing"? If so, why did she not immediately dissociate the university from the article and publicly reprimand Jackson for writing it?

The insensitive mockery must have hurt and dismayed staff, students and alumni of the university, who are also members of the sailing community.

Rolf Turner, Birkenhead.

Putin sitting pretty

To expect the fully justifiable protests to have any influence on Putin's war is naive because he has no morality. He does not care how much misery he inflicts on the Ukraine or on Russia itself.

Indeed a few million deaths on both sides suit him as they use less resources and a few million refugees are part are of his plan as they weaken the neighbouring countries which do care.

As long as he gets his hands on the agricultural and mineral wealth of the Ukraine his objectives will be met, at least for the moment.

Sanctions per se impact neither him nor his cronies one iota because they have more than enough personal wealth within Russia itself.

The only hope the rest of the world has is that sanctions will make life so miserable for the Russian people they rise up once again in revolution, but they have a history of living in misery and the last time they rebelled it did not turn out well.

Putin's ambition will not end with the Crimea nor with the Ukraine and it may take another major war to stop this maniac.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Coster ineffective

Andrew Coster has got to be the worst Police Commissioner in living memory. Aside from what has been going on in Wellington for so long now, the police allowing a protest group to walk over the Harbour Bridge on Saturday is the latest pathetic example of his ineffectiveness.

There must be thousands of police officers throughout the country, including some in the commissioner's own management ranks, who despair at how powerless he has rendered them. They can't speak out, of course, they are too professional for that, so someone has to do it for them.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Short & sweet On Putin

If only Putin had learned the haka, he would know that he was secure and strong; that he was a proud individual within a proud group which, with full voice, could project it to the world as a fact. That would have been enough.

Robert Everest Johnson, New Jersey, US.

Missiles are of more use to the Ukraine than "thoughts and prayers".

C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

On lawbreakers

If protesters and their enablers are not held accountable for failing to observe the law and conduct themselves within the boundaries of the law, then as part of the silent majority, why should I observe the law and conduct myself within the boundaries of the law?

Mark Nissen.

I am pleased building a multimillion walkway was canned and we can wander over the bridge as we feel fit.

Norm Greenall, Orewa.

"Police say they will stop anyone who tries to cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge" (NZ Herald, Feb 26). The action: Bridge closed to traffic, protesters get police escort. Sound familiar? Time for a new police commissioner!

Carl Bergstrom, Glendowie.

On arrogance

The arrogance of those who feel they know better is always of concern when they ignore the hum of the people.

Annette Nicholls, Mt Eden.