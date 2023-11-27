Letters to the editor: Why customer service is key

Neil Gunderson's faulty double-glazed windows were replaced in just two weeks. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Customer service champions

Like many of my fellow readers, I have had the experience of appalling customer care by a supplier when I endeavoured to address the issue of an apparently faulty product.

Almost always, they try to hide behind some meaningless claim like, “Sorry, but it only has one-year warranty”, rather than look for a fit-for-purpose solution.

Happily, I can report there are still people out there who do take this latter approach.

Some eight years back, I had a new home constructed for me. This incorporated double-glazing, which at the time was in the early stages of being compulsory.

Progressively over this period, it seemed faults within the actual glazed areas were becoming more apparent.

The builder of the joinery provided the name of double-glazing supplier, and when contacted, they responded with a site visit and a quick acknowledgement - yes, there was a fault.

They explained how it was likely to have eventuated and took it upon themselves to refit all areas exhibiting the fault.

Happily, I can report that, true to their word, and only two weeks or so later, the replacement had been done.

So congratulations Metro Performance Glass, you deserve this accolade.

Neil Gunderson

Napier South

Negotiations handled well

How encouraging it was to witness the signing of the historic coalition Government last Friday and to hear the three party leaders speak so sensibly?

If they can act as they spoke, then we can all look forward to better times ahead. The negotiations leading up to Friday were obviously very well-handled and showed our new prime minister’s leadership and strength.

Credit must also go the Act and NZ First leaders for their input and strength. All three leaders put the formation of a capable government ahead of everything else and refused to give in to media pressure.

Many people in the media were carrying on like spoilt children instead of allowing the leaders to get on with their critical business.

Criticism of the time taken is, quite frankly, laughable, as are some of former PM Hipkins’ remarks regarding our prospects of good government under this coalition.

What his party and his coalition partners achieved, or more to the point, failed to achieve, clearly demonstrated a lack of leadership and business acumen.

We now have a Government with the necessary skills to get our country back on track. Let’s all wish them well for their, hopefully, long term at the helm.

Lloyd Fitness

Taradale

A thank you

I would like to thank the five people who kindly helped me when I fell outside Greenmeadows Supermarket last Friday, November 24.

Thank you again.

Ron Memmott

Greenmeadows