The MyWay trial in Hastings deserves more support from council staff, a reader says. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

The MyWay trial in Hastings deserves more support from council staff, a reader says. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

The story on the regional council’s MyWay on-demand bus/van service mentions that it is “double the cost of a regular fixed-route bus”.

What exact costs are these? Surely there were setting-up costs which are usually significant and should be taken into consideration?

It also mentions the calls swamping council staff - if the phone app worked properly, maybe they wouldn’t get so many calls. Plus, isn’t that their job? To answer calls?

Maybe if the council didn’t increase their rates so much, they wouldn’t get inundated with calls complaining about it, blocking lines for MyWay bookings.

The system needs to be better, so more passengers can travel and they’re not being traipsed around town before being dropped off.

All of the Go Bus drivers are great and deserve a pay rise but even before Cyclone Gabrielle, the regional council had their heads in the sand regarding their pay increases.

The regional council need to realise it’s not a “for profit” service and value people more than putea (money).

Toni McIntyre,

Hastings.

Limestone boulders at Waimārama

In my opinion, Bayden Barber has no authority to place the limestone boulders blocking an accessway to Waimārama Beach.

The Hastings District Council must immediately remove them and then meet with Barber and follow due process if he wants the access denied. No one has the right to do what he wants just because they don’t like what is happening.

Dave Davy,

Taradale

CHB dam bid

I see a group of what some people call the “water barons of CHB” are attempting to relaunch another bid.

They also appear to be hoping to avoid the $400,000 debt they owe to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

To see the environmental results of industrial irrigation on shallow, alluvial soils, look no further than Canterbury.

The farmers there don’t accept the environmental costs either. I think it is a stupid, greedy grab for water, profit and political power and I am against it.

S.J. Nichols,

Frimley

Peter Bush tribute

With all the tributes pouring in to mourn the passing of Bushy, none mention Lieutenant Peter Bush’s service with the New Zealand Infantry Battalion on operations in Malaysia from 1957 to 1959.

Peter was the official photographer recording the battalion’s participation in what was referred as the “emergency” to rid the country of the Communist terrorist threat.

He was probably an unlikely officer but most popular with all ranks from the Colonel down. As one would expect, he was a keen supporter of the battalion’s rugby team.

Peter’s service is worth a memory.

John Willson,

Napier.