A pro-Palestine protest in Hastings earlier in November. Photo / Connull Lang

It was interesting to read (Hawke’s Bay Today, November 13) an Associated Press piece about Israel rejecting worldwide demands for a ceasefire in Gaza. It highlighted the march of some 300,000 people in London calling for immediate action.

What was surprising, though, was that in our local paper, there was no report either last week or this on similar demands at successive public meetings near the Heretaunga St clock tower in Hastings, each drawing between 100 and 200 people. Apparently, there have been similar public meetings throughout the country.

Last week in Gaza we saw hospitals, schools, refugee camps and United Nations shelters bombed, refugees directed to supposedly safe areas where they could more easily be attacked, and a refusal to allow water and vital medical supplies through to where they are needed.

Those actions cannot be justified in international law. I look forward both to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and then to United Nations action to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice so that such actions never occur again.

And meanwhile, could we have reporting of our local events, please.

Robin Gwynn

Napier

Editor’s response:

Since the October 7 attacks, Hawke’s Bay Today has written local reports and published local letters from people who stand on both sides of this awful conflict.

I believe it’s worth noting here that gatherings that draw 100 to 200 people aren’t inherently newsworthy by themselves.

In what could be a protracted conflict, our paper risks frustrating readers if we tread the same ground of worthy protest and counter-protest coverage each week.

However, we continue to monitor each event and rest assured that reports will occur when appropriate to do so.

You’ll also continue to see coverage about Gaza and Israel on our world page from the excellent agencies in and around the conflict zone.

Chris Hyde

Editor

Disappointed in supermarket promotion

I completely agree with Gary Stewart’s letter (November 14) about New World’s disregard for its customers, who maybe like me, bought items on the last day of its kitchenware promotion and received stickers, only to be told that they had run out of prizes, so therefore having until November 19 to cash in your stickers was complete b......t.

I agree with Mr Stewart that I think this will bite them on the bum; as for me, I will be changing supermarkets and changing my Flybys to something new. I have been a New World customer for years and feel really disappointed by their actions, or lack of action.

Thomas Ewart

Napier