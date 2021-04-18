Letters to the editor: GP visits, climate change, Viva's top restaurants

Albert Cho and Jesse Mulligan chose Viva's top 50 restaurants. Photo / Babiche Martens

No to maternity fees

I hope that the Ministry of Health's proposed cancellation of funding for urgent GP visits by pregnant and postpartum women is promptly consigned to the rubbish heap. Not all health concerns during pregnancy can be managed by LMCs, although they most certainly impinge on the wellbeing of women and babies. Putting costs back on women will prevent some from receiving timely care, with potentially disastrous consequences for them, while placing even greater strain on underfunded secondary and tertiary services.

Andrea Dawe

Sandringham

How to help

The recent climate change article (Herald, Friday April 16) included a section titled "Tackling crisis together". It quoted campaigner David Tong saying "People change their behaviour when they see a problem, and see how they can be part of fixing it". His thesis that beyond buying decisions and lifestyle change, individual people hold the most power for compelling Governments and companies to "keep climate factors at the forefront" is ultimately true. The series of School Strike for Climate protests have been a powerful example deserving great credit. I am a great believer in the power of the "people's media" which is roadside signs. I painted and erected a climate emergency sign on SH10 in the Far North in November 2019. It was before the massive Aussie bush fires turned our sky's orange, before Covid 19 stopped the planes flying and indeed before the Government declared a Climate Emergency.

Wayne Parsonson

Kaitaia

Where are the restaurants?

I have always found Viva magazine to be rather snobby, with all the designer clothes, products etc advertised, so I wasn't surprised all the top restaurants reviewed were in the city and adjacent areas.

It should have been renamed the central city top restaurants as there are plenty of fantastic restaurants all over the Auckland areas as two other correspondents have pointed out.

Helen Lowe

Albany

End exports now

It's pleasing to learn that live export from New Zealand is to be banned but what a shame around 200,000 or so hapless cows will be exported before the trade ends in 2023.

Forcing females to give birth each year, then robbing them of their precious newborn babies is cruel enough. But, to deprive these grieving mothers of sunshine, fresh air, pasture and exercise inside factory farms, culminating with a brutal slaughter in a country with no animal welfare laws is beyond heartless.

Why can't the trade end now?

Jenny Moxham

Victoria

EV use

As a budding researcher into EV takeup and takeoff I thought I would boldly try and get some idea of how many government departments have bought EVs to start fulfilling their zero emission vehicle fleets as ordained by their very own government.

But it ain't easy gettin' such information.

To my question under under the Official Information Act 1982 asking "how many NZ govt vehicles are fully electric ... 100%? Please list each Ministry and uptake."

I got this reply: "The office of the Minister of Local Government has decided to refuse your request under section 18(g) of the Official Information Act on the grounds that the information is not held by the Minister and the Minister has no grounds for believing it is held by another department.

"I have been advised that you would need to contact individual departments about this. As far as the Department of Internal Affairs can find, there is no central list of vehicles owned by all departments."

Maybe a register needs setting up showing all government departments compliance with the Paris Accord emissions targets.

Allowing 14 more years of escalating CO2 emissions and wasteful use of 100 million-year old oil in cars and trucks is also not what one would call "urgent attention".

Rob Buchanan

Kerikeri

Help for leaky building owners

Thank you Prime TV for showing A Living hell – Apartment Disasters.

The programme highlighted that despite leaking buildings continuing to be built there are no designated officials to support the victims caught up in these nightmares.

Apartment body corporations are abandoned to manage rebuilds costing in excess of $100,000,000.

The apartment owners are left to struggle with financial ruin and face ongoing problems with their physical and mental health.

When will the government finally act to stop these disasters?

Valma MacKay

St Lukes Garden Apartments, Auckland

Health bandwagon

The National Party is now jumping on the bandwagon regarding the release of mainly elderly patients in the middle of the night. I am a member of Grey Power King Country and well remember many years ago, our branch contacted our MP Ian McKelvey (National) regarding this very same subject. This was not a one-off and we had complaints from our members at that time as well as recently, as a number had been through the same experience. Being that Taumarunui is two hours' drive from Waikato Hospital, there is no way they would have asked for release at that time of night. For the majority of patients from here the only means of transport is a hospital bus that leaves Waikato at 4pm to return to Taumarunui or private car. The National Party is trying to politicise this but ignore the fact that it was occurring on their watch, of which they were informed by our branch and did nothing about as was common for anything related the health system during National's tenure.

Tom O'Toole

Taumarunui

Need for protein

I agree with the Diana Clement's processed foods comments but those regarding meat consumption require further clarification (Win-win: Eat healthily, save money, April 11).

Despite some plant foods containing a full amino acid profile, these are not in the same ratio as those provided by animal foods. This is important, as it is the essential amino acid ratios that determine the effectiveness of protein sources.

In particular, leucine is required as an absolute per meal quantity for absorption and utilisation of the other amino acids. The leucine content of plant proteins is low, requiring a higher calorie load to meet intake requirements.

The author asks, "have you ever met anyone with a protein deficiency?". The answer is yes, often. As we age our need for protein doubles while our need for energy is reduced. Unlike carbs and fats, protein isn't stored in the body, therefore it is important to consume enough at each meal.

Another question raised by this article was, what is the mechanism for animal protein causing disease, while the same proteins from a plant-based source are considered healthful? Would the author be able to explain how a food we have been eating since time began, is responsible for today's diseases?

Susan Birch (MHSc Otago)

Kawerau

Start from scratch

If there is one thing 40 years working in the IT industry taught me apart from more than a dozen programming languages it was never to write any program from scratch. It was basic common sense to use the sample from the manual or copy another program and modify it to your requirements. This is simply a version of the adage: "do not re-invent the wheel".

Yet it seems the government, the minister responsible for managing the Covid-19 response and the Health Department are doing just that.

There already exists a very adequate system for documenting and delivering a vaccine as my recent flu injection has proved. The clinics involved have been doing this for years and are incredibly competent.

The only real concerns are the capacity of the clinics and the need to store this particular vaccine at a much lower temperature.

The capacity is there with very competent nurses in the multitude of medical clinics around the country. Yes, it may be necessary for them to be paid overtime and a bonus which they richly deserve but why develop a whole new infrastructure from scratch for Covid-19?

The distribution from very cold storage is a little more complex but the vaccine remains potent for a up to five days in a regular refrigerator or up to 30 days if dry ice is used. The country is well endowed with courier and medical delivery services manage 24-hour delivery or less on a regular basis.

Undoubtedly they're as capable as any new system which is dreamed up by someone in Wellington whose competency is already open to question as displayed by their need to advertise for personnel now after six months warning.

If a clinic would normally administer 200 influenza vaccines in a week it would make sense to deliver say 250 (more or less) Covid-19 vaccines in a week and let them use their considerable skills to get them to the people who have a need now rather than in six months or more.

Rod Lyons

Muriwai

Think of the next generation

It has been well reported in the media and politicians telling us that the government is printing money and pumping up to $1 billion dollars a week into our economy.

That is a huge amount of money and we are told this is to support us all through these Covid-19 times.

But what about our grandchildren being left to pay this debt off?

I am sure they are going to say "why didn't you stand up to the politicians of the day and say stop, enough is enough". Where were your voices, Grandma and Grandpa?

We should all be sharing the pain with our grandchildren and not leave them to pay off this huge debt.

I want to say to the politicians of the day "be kind" to our grandchildren and stop printing more money.

Politicians come and go as we all know and invariably many leave with no achievements, no accountability and New Zealand in not a better place.

After all our grandchildren may face a similar pandemic themselves and be unable to print money in their hour of need.

Tom Reynolds

St. Heliers