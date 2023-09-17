Letters: The Warriors, grocery grabs, and privileged crooks

The Warriors. Photo / Photosport

No chance to weigh up list MPs

A glaring shortcoming of the MMP system is that no one in the lead-up to any election is really given a chance to assess the qualities of a new list MP until they are actually sitting in the chamber.

MMP seems to cater for the lowest common denominator when seeking qualities desirable in an MP. A new list MP does not have to gain a seat to get into parliament but just has to curry favour with a few core stalwarts of a party.

They do not have to come under the scrutiny of an electorate and secure a seat based on their performance in an election campaign. Things such as life experience do not seem to come into it. These experiences might include a background in health, education, law, the military, agriculture, business and engineering. They might be judged good enough by their own party faithful, however that is a shallow yardstick in a democracy. Are these people there for the good of the country or just to push their own limited agenda? Are they intelligent, hardworking, capable, honest, persevering and determined? As long as these qualities remain hidden in a new list MP then MMP might as well stand for Mediocre Members of Parliament.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

Paying for promises

Some economists, opinion writers, letters to the editor, and of course left-leaning politicians all seem to be attacking National about what they perceive to be a discrepancy between the promised tax cuts and the way these will be funded, so that the books balance.

However, Labour is able to offer GST reductions and increase of dental benefits to give free dental treatment up to the age of 30, without any such scrutiny. How are these promises going to be paid for?

At least the Greens are honest enough to say their dental policy will be paid for from a wealth tax. But from Labour no such alternative source of income. So one must assume the extended dental service payment will come out of the health budget.

We have just had a major restructuring of the health system, which to the average person has only resulted in increased waiting times, less service and made workers more disgruntled. What is taking more money out of it going to do? Can we expect even longer waiting times at hospitals and more ED closures?

Trevor Stevens, Pukekohe.

Privileged crooks

So a “professional couple”, one of whom became a top-selling real estate agent, got name suppression for a fraudulently altered Lim report that allowed them to hugely profit by the deception, while being “unable” to pay full compensation to the victims. The “punishment”, home/community detention. The mind boggles at the ability to avoid the shame and humiliation that should come with such behaviour.

Our justice system seems to work well for the privileged crooks amongst us, not that we know who they are!

James Archibald, Birkenhead.

More leave please

The Green Party’s policy of five weeks annual leave is great for employees for a better work-life balance. It will not destroy our economy, the same as the increase to 3 weeks, then 4 weeks did not destroy our economy, despite dire warnings at the time from some.

It is not unusual for countries to have more than four weeks annual leave. There are at least 51 countries with minimum annual leave of over four weeks, including Austria, Bahrain, Chad, Denmark. Egypt, Finland, France India, Iran, Kuwait, Malta, Spain, Sweden and Syria. If we include public holidays there are at least 44 countries that have more leave than NZ workers, including Iceland. Poland, Russia, and the United Arab Republic.

It is time to support New Zealand workers.

Ross Domney, New Plymouth.

Winds of change

Unless there is a wind direction change there will be a change of government in October. For those in the public service the sight of Christopher Luxon with sword in hand must have been frightening as the Sword of Damocles hanging over their head. There is no doubt there is a hole in the bucket of the overseas buyers spreadsheet. This can only mean one thing and that is more cuts in the public service as it has been said that’s the well National will drink from.

As the editorial on Saturday points out, there are bound to be a large number of redundancies which costs money. This probably will result in more out of work with more receiving the dole. Nicola Willis says part of the savings will come from not filling vacancies.Does that mean a silent sinking lid policy?

It might well be time for a change but are we entering Ripley’s Believe or Not territory.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Crime and punishment

When did laundering $123 million of illegally accumulated money mean the criminals were due just 9 months of “home detention” nice and close to a lovely New Zealand beach?

The laws and those “enforcing” them need to be changed immediately the new government is in power. This pathetic “punishment” will encourage people to continue this practice, not stop it.

This is clearly a “jail time” crime and a sentence of some length is clearly due.

And why is this individual, who has come to New Zealand and abused our good nature and liberal democracy, not being immediately deported back to where he “grew up in poverty”?

A word of some gratitude to the judge and the media is due though, because this sort of “punishment” being delivered and reported for such a substantial crime is precisely why there will be a change of government in October — and it won’t be a minute too soon!

Enough! Bring on the election!

Roger Hawkins, Auckland Central.

Grocery grabs

Very soon it will become widely known that in New Zealand you can march out of a supermarket with a trolley of groceries you haven’t paid for or launder as much money as you like with very light or no consequences.

Couple that with the fact the immigration department, it seems, barely checks your visa application before approval is given, we’ll have people flocking here as the best place to live in the world.

What has this beautiful country of ours become?

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Importing tech skills

The National Party, as part of its election campaign, has announced new visas to attract tech workers from overseas. Their spokesperson, Judith Collins has declared that a shortage of skills and expertise is one of the barriers to growing tech business in New Zealand.

For a number of years a person I know has been employed as an IT tutor in a polytech, specialising in IT security. Over the years “restructuring” almost annually has seen a drop in the level of qualifications on offer.

The role is being disestablished as the department is to be transferred to a sister establishment in another city. Not for a lack of prospective students but as a money-saving exercise. This leaves any prospective local students interested in a career in IT with nowhere to go.

Perhaps Ms Collins should focus on what we are doing (or not doing) here for New Zealanders before rushing to bring in more immigrants and their families.

Though of course if they are earning over $400,000 they probably will buy one of those houses over $2 million!

Rosemary MacKenzie, Rotorua.

Taonga rights

Most New Zealanders will be delighted to see that Mt Taranaki is to be given legal status under legislation not too far removed from human beings in order to protect and preserve its sacred nature and will henceforth be renamed “Taranaki Maunga”. As such it will join the Whanganui river and Aorangi Mt Cook, which have already been given similar legal protection and personhood.

But what many like me will no doubt find curious, is why these national taonga now have rights, embedded by law, which are superior to and more enforceable than have children in uterus. They have none.

Michael Vanderpump, Palmerston North.

Hidden policies

There is only one question I want to hear Jack Tame ask at Tuesday night’s TVNZ leaders debate: “Mr Hipkins, what policies do the Labour Party have hidden until after this year’s election ?”

Numerous policies were hidden from the New Zealand people in the last two election campaigns so it is a legitimate question to ask Mr Hipkins.

Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa.





Short & sweet

On Warriors

It was fantastic to see a fabulous Warriors game on Saturday. I’m not a politician but I would have thought this would have been a no-brainer for a prospective Prime Minister to be there. A great opportunity for self-promotion. Didn’t see them.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport.

Shaun Johnson is a legend.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

How terrific it was watching the Warriors and All Blacks turn it all around, for themselves and the fans. If they both go all the way, what a boomer year it will be for us all.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On annual leave

With the Green Party wanting to again increase holiday leave, why don’t they just announce their apparent ultimate goal and that is 47 weeks annual holiday leave and five weeks of work?

Sadly, they seem to live in cloud noddy.

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Get our trains back on track

The National billboards promise to get us back on track ; does that mean they intend to restore passenger rail?

Sam Cunningham, Henderson.

Save the Chateau

We hear Mt Ruapehu has record snow. Great. But if ever the magnificent Chateau Tongariro gets demolished, would the last person out of the country please turn off the lights?

John Hampson, Meadowbank.







