Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: The standard of behaviour in Parliament is increasingly appalling; bullying stats are a symptom of bigger problem

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Winston Peters shortly after Brooke van Velden used the c-word in Parliament. Photo / NZ Herald

Winston Peters shortly after Brooke van Velden used the c-word in Parliament. Photo / NZ Herald

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

MPs’ behaviour

From time to time I watch Parliament live on television. I have to say that I have become increasingly appalled at the standard of behaviour exhibited by some who are elected to govern our country. The shouting, yelling and screaming that seems to have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand