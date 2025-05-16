Bruce Owen, Drury.

Bullying

The Children’s Commissioner makes a case for an anti-bullying campaign, saying we have one of the worst rates in the OECD. I believe bullying is just a symptom of a much deeper societal problem.

It is not a coincidence that we also have the some of the worst rates of child health, nutrition, inadequate housing and deprivation in the OECD. Isn’t it time we paid more attention to this dire situation? If the wellbeing of children is not a priority, what are we trying to achieve? Market forces can’t solve this problem, and nor does relying on the private sector, as their driving force is profit.

Government policies and government funding are essential if we want our children to thrive. We are doing our children a disservice by not accepting these facts.

Piecemeal targeting of each issue is inadequate, as they are all connected. Unemployment, inadequate wages and a broken health system hit our children hardest, in every way. Insecure housing is widespread. It’s not okay! We must look for leaders who are not blinded by greed, and who want a better future for all of our children, not just their own privileged offspring. So much for the myth of our country being a great place to bring up children!

Vivien Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Parliamentary standards

Somehow, it is nice to hear a minister, like Winston Peters, utter his concern about a general standards drop in parliament, after decades of allowing all types of headwear, footwear, nosewear, face coverings and other distracting or interruptive attributes in Parliament.

The level of distractions, interruptions and ridicule in our Parliament nowadays make watching Parliament akin to viewing a low-level soap show, unfortunately funded by us taxpayers. I suppose, that once an advertising company was allowed the word “Bugger!” to be used in a regular car advert, the floodgates had opened. This is not to say that words like this have not been in use for decades in the manufacturing and farming industries. It is, however, a bit of a shame that Parliament often has accepted standards that would make many a kindergarten appear very professional.

René Blezer, Taupō.

Maths standards

To further Gary Hollis’ comments regarding the need in maths to emphasise addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and a basic knowledge of fractions is quite correct. A lot of emphasis is placed, rightly so, on these subjects, but during our lifetime we need to also learn how to estimate and measure time, distances, weights, heights and lengths; using and understanding different presentations of data, signs and symbols in mathematical equations; recognise and name shapes in our environment and how they are used.

In other words, the basic everyday usage that we see and need as we go through life. Placing more emphasis on higher, complex workings is a stress that should be left to those who wish to challenge their analytical mind, one that will enhance their future careers. And then there’s the reality that all this learning becomes superfluous if a student can’t read.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

C-bomb

Much has been said and written about Brooke van Velden’s answer to a Parliamentary question. Let’s briefly examine what happened. Jan Tinetti asked van Velden to react to an article written about the Government’s evisceration of the Pay Equity legislation using urgency. Apparently, the Speaker, a Government member, checks the questions to ensure they are reasonable. The question was asked, without reference to that word, and potty-mouthed van Velden used that word in her answer.

The Speaker did not react. The faecal matter hit the wind machine. Chris Hipkins has since said maybe the question should not have referenced that article. The Speaker has now said maybe he should not have allowed the question that referenced the article. He did not explain why he did not censure van Velden when she used that word. The person at fault is clearly van Velden. She knew her use of that word in Parliament would cause a media outrage. She is solely to blame. I am awaiting the apology in Parliament and perhaps a severe censure.

Richard Cole, Waipu.

Green’s alternative budget

What isn’t there to love about arithmetic? The Greens’ plan to raise $88 billion a year through taxes on “the wealthy” and companies needs to identify just where this pile of cash is.

If it was divided up by 5.2 million Kiwis, including solo mums and babies, that’s an extra $17,000 each to pay. But solo mums with babies, let alone young one-income families, can’t be included so let’s say there are half a million. Companies generally only make up a small portion of the tax take, say 25% so increasing their share leaves $66b for “wealthy” people. If there are half a million of those (which is like a million couples/parents), that is $132,000 per household, extra to whatever they pay now.

Are there a million households in NZ that can, or would, cough that up every year? Chlöe and the Greens want everything and earn nothing.

Anthony Olissoff, Mt Eden.

A quick word

I love the photo of Winston Peters holding his head in his hands. Say what you like about Winston, but he has standards, unlike many others. To me, this photo epitomises the state of Parliament. House of Chaos indeed.

Fiona Helleur, Milford.

Perhaps Donald Trump should remind himself that there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

So the Government has no money for doctors and other health professionals but can somehow find $577m to invest in Peter Jackson’s film studio. No wonder our professionals are leaving in droves.

Mark Young, Orewa.

I see that the Treasury has reversed its bizarre decision to exclude certain organisations from the Budget lock-up. They admit that their U-turn was in response to “a significant amount of feedback” on their original approach to attendance. It’s fortunate that the cooler weather is approaching as it would seem that the Treasury’s fan will be out of service for quite some time.

Brian O’Neill, Chatswood.

Why don’t Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray get an electric helicopter? Or one each of the electric flying motorbikes I saw on video this week? And while they are about it start a campaign to ban petrol leaf blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers and the like.

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Our MPs are on a basic salary of $168,600 a year. For that we expect proper behaviour, where one has to totally disagree with Bruce Adin (May 16) who says a Haka on the floor of Parliament was just a cultural expression. Next to his letter the Herald‘s editorial highlights parliamentary behaviour, saying that our politicians need to put petty politics aside and see what life is like outside their beltway bubble. How correct.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

It was pleasing to read the front-page article in the Herald (May 16), where Chris Hipkins admitted ”we made a mistake". Such candour is rare from any politician, but refreshing and pleasing. It reminds us politicians are only mere mortals and I am sure they would only gain respect with such honesty.

Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe.

Gerry Brownlee has proved once again that he is not capable of filling the Speaker role in Parliament. If Brownlee does not have the good sense to stand down, he must be sacked.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Labour’s default position appears to be that the c-bomb is only misogyny when dropped on its own female MPs.

Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

It wasn’t too long ago people were saying it was offensive to call Jacinda Ardern “Cindy” but it is now seemingly accepted by those same people to call Brooke Van Velden the “C” word.

Mark Young, Orewa.

It has been a cringe week in New Zealand politics. Chasing Trump to the bottom.

Richard Alspach, Dargaville.