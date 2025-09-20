Advertisement
Letters to the Editor
Letters: The Govt could do better than spend $3b on attack helicopters, planes

Letters
NZ Herald
Domestic violence is an ongoing problem in New Zealand. The Government should be spending money addressing the issue, not wasting billions on new weapons, a reader writes. Photo / 123RF

Letter of the week

Every week, we seem to be advised of some horrific domestic violence or abuse issue, even more appalling than the week before.

Perhaps this sensitive coalition Government should show some compassion and statesmanship by immediately reallocating the $3 billion to be squandered on five attack

