Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Government’s education ‘solutions’ are contradictory; parking furore proves Auckland motorists just don’t get it

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced funding for up to 50 new charter schools earlier this week. Photo / Marty Melville

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced funding for up to 50 new charter schools earlier this week. Photo / Marty Melville

Govt’s education ‘solutions’ are contradictory

Regarding our “poor” performance in international tests: 15 to 20 per cent of children in our schools are neurodivergent (NZ Herald, May 13): less than 50 per cent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand