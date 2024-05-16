Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced funding for up to 50 new charter schools earlier this week. Photo / Marty Melville

Govt’s education ‘solutions’ are contradictory

Regarding our “poor” performance in international tests: 15 to 20 per cent of children in our schools are neurodivergent (NZ Herald, May 13): less than 50 per cent are now European; 35 per cent are Māori or Pasifika who continue to make up a significant part of New Zealand’s long tail in performance compared to other countries; the percentage of immigrant children for whom English is a second language is increasing; and too many of our children still live in environments that impact negatively on their capacity to learn.

The coalition Government’s answer to raising New Zealand’s performance? On the one hand, precisely define what every one of these children needs to know at what age, and train teachers to teach all of them the same way.

On the other, reintroduce charter schools with the freedom to do as they like in both curriculum and in teaching approaches.

The beliefs that underpin these “solutions” are totally contradictory. We live in interesting times.

David Hood, Hamilton.

False assumptions

When I started teaching in 1974, I assumed that all my students would be keen to learn and that they and their parents would value education. It did not take me very long at all to realise that this was not the case.

Politicians assume that harsher penalties will deter criminals – they don’t. They assume that fining parents for not sending their children to school will miraculously improve education outcomes – they won’t. They assume that everyone should find fulfilment in gainful employment – that has never been the case. David Seymour even assumes that children enjoy sandwiches – not all do, in fact sandwiches are an English food not popular with every culture (my Chinese students usually brought rice for their lunch).

There is nobody in the current coalition who has shown any desire to understand what motivates people - all people. I don’t think they have even thought this is important.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Training ground?

Jeanette Grant’s letter (NZ Herald, May 15) advocating hands-on practicums and specific teacher training versus university degrees resonated.

The previous Epsom site in Auckland used for teacher training now stands empty and looks like it is being prepared for sale. If specific training institutions were to be reinstated, it may be foolish to be selling off this purpose-built facility?

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Drop-off dilemma

Reading of the entirely unjustified fine to the people dropping off an elderly patron at the Town Hall (NZ Herald, May 13) speaks of a massive lack of thought from Auckland Transport (AT). What is clearly needed outside this area is a dedicated pick-up/drop-off area.

I went on a very busy Saturday night three weeks ago and there were four parks – one a disability park and three 15-minute loading zones, which were parked in by normal cars for over two hours. I was waiting to meet a mother dropping off her disabled son to go to the Aotea Centre and it was stressful as there was nowhere to stop.

For those with disabilities, it’s not just a matter of hopping out in a quick second – it takes a bit of time if you have a walker or a wheelchair or any other ailment that slows you down. Come on AT, please think of the bigger picture and provide designated drop-off zones outside the Town Hall like they have at the airport.

Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

Motorists stuck in past

We are just not getting it.

Auckland Transport dares to make car users pay for their parking in the city. It’s a right car owners have come to expect. As do businesses, who are outraged with the moves.

AT has been financially restricted with its plans to design a city for the future. If those in our cities can’t see the urgent necessity to keep cars out, encouraging the use of public transport, what does that say about us all and the changes we have to make?

If people get in the way and win, we have no chance of a clean, green future. Weirdly, they don’t see it as a future belonging to them.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Fitting tribute

As a loyal Chiefs and All Blacks fan, I would like to thank you for your editorial on Sam Cane (NZ Herald, May 15).

He is a top rugby player and a well-respected man. And, as you pointed out, not an easy time to have been the All Blacks captain.

Sport can be so cruel. To have just missed out on the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific championship then, a few months later, to go down by one point in the Rugby World Cup final must have been gut-wrenching for him.

All the best Sam. Hope you get the chance to reach your 100th international game.

Bruce Turner, Cambridge.