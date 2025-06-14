(b) They have a clear focus and structure and know the limits and consequences.

(c) There’s a real challenge to action of some sort. At the time, we summed up these findings under three headings: Affirmation, Boundaries and Challenge.

In short, an ABC of boys’ learning.

After staff feedback, each of these three vital elements was broken down into practical suggestions for teacher action that would maximise boys’ enthusiasm for, and confidence in, classroom (and school-wide) learning. These ideas seem similar to what is being arrived at again in 2025, but it was useful to have them reduced to a clear, simple package that teachers could use on a daily basis. Maybe the ABC needs a reintroduction.

Alister Williams, Waikanae.

Ferry fiasco

Nicola Willis demands accountability from everyone except herself. The cancellation of the Irex ferries project was done with little thought as to how it would affect the country as a whole. First, the Government waits nearly a year after the cancellation to appoint a Railways Minister who occasionally makes an announcement that there will be another announcement in the future.

Meanwhile, our ferries, which are the lifeline between islands, either break down or get consigned to the scrap heap. Under Irex, we would have had the new ferries next year, but it is suggested it would be a risk to your life if you held your breath for the now-promised date of 2029. The cost of cancelling the Irex ferries is still a secret and we don’t know the cost of the promised new ones. Unfortunately, we got a Toyota instead of a Ferrari when the PM appointed the Minister of Finance.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Strategic infrastructure

It’s easy for people to be critical of the current Government over its decisions on the contract for new ferries. But the real issue goes beyond that instance. Major strategic infrastructure projects have been politicised for more than half a century.

Our politicians play their ongoing games of one-upmanship and there are no winners, only losers - the people of New Zealand. The ferries and rail connections between the North and South Islands have been an integral part of the national transport system for how long, 70 years? Maybe more. No surprises, then, that it’s a piece of strategic infrastructure that deserves better than the petty childish games our politicians play.

It doesn’t matter which party they are from, they are all the same. So, people of New Zealand, try not to cherry-pick your political targets when it comes to infrastructure projects. Instead, demand a better deal from all our politicians with respect to major/strategic projects. It’s not difficult to identify them, is it?

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Tagging on and off

I fail to understand why AT would charge senior citizens for forgetting to tag off. AT’s website says that, if you fail to tag off, you will be charged the full cost of the journey to the end of the route. If you travel after 9am on a SuperGold Card, there is no cost for any part of the journey. So how can charging for a non-concession fare be reasonable?

Kathy Simpson, Freeman’s Bay.

Troubled times for NZ Rugby

Gregor Paul’s “Rugby Revolution” (June 8) is an excellent review of the troubled times at NZ Rugby with All Blacks coach Scott Robertson’s appointment, the captaincy, selection and game plan questions. Not the hoped-for transition, and we are expecting better this year. A new CEO will help.

The great loss to NZ Rugby was that Robertson could not find room for the very talented Joe Schmidt in his coaching team when asked to by NZR. It has not gone unnoticed how successful Schmidt has been with the Wallabies, a tenure ending when he hands over to Les Kiss at the end of the year.

Perhaps NZ Rugby could offer Schmidt a seat on the NZR board on his return to New Zealand. It would be a shame to lose this level of rugby intelligence twice.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.