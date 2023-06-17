Letters: Tangi behaviour, Chloe Swarbrick and Fieldays

National and Act used this week’s Fielday’s to push their agricultural policies. Photo / Barker Photography

Letter of the week: You don’t need to be a lefty to be radical

I listened to the Act Party release their climate policy, or lack of at Fieldays. They will repeal the Zero Carbon Act, clean car rebate, Three Waters, Waka Eke Noa (along with National) and live animal exports. This was somehow delivered with pride as if they were saving farmers from the evils of government. There is a clear divide between the left and right and climate change is at the heart of it. It there was ever a reason to permit 16-year-olds the vote and to cut off the voting age at 80 this is it. It is funny to think that some people still see the extreme political party as the Greens.

Paul Kenny, Ponsonby

Signs some are having war of words over lingo

Many people I converse with are in total agreement with Anthony Murphy’s letter, regarding placing the English version above the lesser known — and often harder to remember — indigenous version. His letter just reads like common sense. Can you imagine having the place name Napier seconded to the bottom, while a new, longer and harder to memorise “more indigenous” name would float above it! Existing indigenous names like Waipawa, Waipukurau, Paraparaumu or Waikanae should of course remain on the top, even if someone is brave enough to add an English version of these place names to their signs. Regardless of the relevance of these double-edged signs, surely this entire exercise must bring a smile to the sign-writing businesses involved. Ka-ching for their bottom line. The taxpayer will ultimately be footing the bill, but in times of inflation and increased hardship, maybe we picked a totally inappropriate timeline for this “excessive spend-up”. It certainly won’t help the existing Government and “Waka Kotahi” in election year, even if it may make sense to some to display multiple versions of a name just because it appears to be the right thing to do.

Rene Blezer, Taupō

Tangi behaviour appalling

The tangi celebrations held in Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne over the last week are a good indication of where we are heading as an advanced, civilised and progressive society. It is appalling that any town or community should be over run and intimidated by an unruly mob sanctioned by not only the district commander, but also by the commissioner of police (where was he when this was going on?). The coverage on television was a massive recruitment advertisement for all the young vulnerable adolescents to join gangs as a career choice. As for the Nazi insignia and salutes, have they never been told that their grandfathers died by the thousands to protect the world from this tyranny. I recall my father working for hours with the likes of Sir Turi Carrol in Wairoa in the 1950s to ensure the returned soldiers got their rehab loans, grants and pensions they were entitled to. This was when Māori were school prefects, leaders in the school cadet units and captains of various sports teams, and generally good citizens. Where are the kaumātua and elders now that were the backbone of the nation? Why are they not ensuring that their descendants be law abiding, that the children attend school, that all the people are part of a society that cares for each other? I really despair for the future of this paradise when the sole consideration for the next election should be law and order.

Mike Peet, Katikati

Gangs a national problem

Out of control Mongrel Mob terrorising Ōpōtiki. Waititi contribution is for our politicians who are responsible to control this behaviour being told to butt out. Leave it to the locals, he says. That’s a fine mess. Actually it’s a New Zealand problem that will not be resolved by these sort of comments.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

An open letter to Chloe

Everyone needs to read Sir Ian Taylor’s open letter to Chloe Swarbrick. There are many highlights but for simplicity’s sake let’s highlight the last couple of sentences. The annual tax take is $113 billion a year. Of that, $19b is spent on health, $17b is spent on education. Both are on the verge of collapse. So, Chloe, my question of you is: When will you start to give those who take the risks to create jobs that pay tax the confidence that, were we to pay more, you will spend it well and not pour it down a seemingly endless drain with little or no accountability? Other things he missed out on mentioning were our collapsing infrastructure and our collapsing pride in ourselves as more and more people become reliant on government handouts we cannot afford that suffocate ambition, aspiration, hard work, innovation and independence. So-called government initiatives have eaten away at the very heart and soul of this country causing discord, uncertainty, suspicion, disruption and lack of confidence in the process of government. Chloe and her colleagues need to look at themselves before discrediting others in their search for people to blame for this country’s woes.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

Questions for Paula

Paula Bennett, please give us a clue. Is it a former prime minister who, on announcing the current Governor-General’s appointment, “believed that New Zealand will become a republic within her lifetime”, but accepted an award from King Charles III, which you clearly support? Or could it be the Member of Parliament who interjected you and prompted an unforgettable response, “Zip it, Sweetie. I’m getting there” and last year exhibited a familiar arrogance when calling the Act leader “an arrogant prick”, however, a statement that she “stood by it” was blatant evidence of a preceding disingenuous apology. After five years of preoccupation with jet-setting around the world and establishing an “international brand”, it is not surprising that popularity declined because New Zealanders have become disillusioned with the direction their country is heading, examples of which often feature in your column. Your support of the award only serves to enhance a media obsession that continues with a “rumoured $1 million book deal” — for which a suggested title is “Spare Us” — together with ongoing negativity towards a former prime minister, an indication there is “nothing left in the tank” for any more over-exposure on multiple media platforms. As a consequence of what, in essence, is employment whether in politics, entertainment, broadcasting, or professional sport, there are some that “cannot get enough of themselves” and an outcome that beggars belief displayed on an episode of The Chase when “Jacinda Ardern” was the correct answer to a question, “Who is the most trusted Prime Minister?”

Leonie Wilkinson, Tuakau

Being flood-ready

Understandably, much focus of our city council is now on what is being called storm and flood resilience. I do hope that preparedness for another result of climate change – higher summer temperatures and severe drought – won’t be overlooked and that council and emergency services are also planning for bush fires, the resulting smoke and so on. Fingers-crossed that is something Auckland doesn’t have to face at any stage, but until January this year many thought city-wide flooding would never be an issue, either. International modellers of global flooding events knew it was only a matter of time.

Matt Elliott, Birkdale















