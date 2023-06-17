Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Tangi behaviour, Chloe Swarbrick and Fieldays

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
National and Act used this week’s Fielday’s to push their agricultural policies. Photo / Barker Photography

National and Act used this week’s Fielday’s to push their agricultural policies. Photo / Barker Photography

Letter of the week: You don’t need to be a lefty to be radical

I listened to the Act Party release their climate policy, or lack of at Fieldays. They will repeal the Zero Carbon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand