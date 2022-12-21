White capped waves along the Muriwai coastline. Photo Dean Purcell.

The recent surf-related drowning at Muriwai Beach highlights a few issues. Surfing is becoming increasingly fashionable with banks, fast-food corporates, clothing labels, and soft drink and soap manufacturers among others, all showing surfing in their advertisements using images that align their products with the freedom that surfing can evoke. But life is not like their simplistic projections. To become an accomplished surfer in testing conditions takes years of dedication and hard work. That experience does not come easily. Comparatively inexperienced beachgoers can now go to a department store and walk out with what can be floating death traps. Soft top learners’ surfboards, SUPs, boogie boards with no swim fins, flimsy fishing kayaks or inflatable beach toys are all standard mass-produced consumer items. No knowledge required, thanks for the bucks, see you later. Much of the knowledge gained in learning to surf is self-taught and there are certainly risks attached to that. However, one of the most important lessons to learn on the way to being any sort of water person is to take the time to observe and understand all of the conditions. Know when not to put your foot in the water. I.M. Phillips, Muriwai Beach.

Visited Queen St today and walked from the Ferry Building to Aotea Square. With the major exception of the wonderful Christmas window at Smith and Caughey’s, little attempt had been made by most retailers to enter into the spirit of Christmas. No festive lights or displays for kids to look at. Pretty poor when you walk past banks and major accounting firms that have made record profits in recent times. Also, not much sign that the Heart of the City organisation is having any impact. Did anyone think how many families would visit Queen St if it had a reputation for great window displays and Christmas lighting instead of homeless people and beggars? Gil Laurenson, Eastern Beach.

All must surely applaud the Government’s tough stand on smoking, but since only about 10 per cent of the population smokes anyway it is like closing the stable door when the animal is safely tethered inside. I know a distraction when I see one, and I think the purpose of this, politically, is to distract us from Parliament’s persistent and utter failure to deal with two much larger public health problems, sugar and alcohol, with alcohol being the greater. The last commission on alcohol recommended reduced advertising, increased prices, fewer outlets, etc., none of which our brave MPs have implemented. The dangers (and cost to the public purse and in human suffering) of excessive sugar in food and drink have often been made very clear, but the processed food and drink industry has only to clear its throat and our Parliament quails. So two cheers for the tobacco regulations. R. Porteous, Balmoral.

So Jeff Hayward (Herald, Tuesday) doesn’t perceive that crime is rampant? How many shootings, knife attacks, assaults and other crimes against people and businesses does it take for crime to be rampant? I’m sure that anyone who has been the victim of any of this might disagree with him. His ivory tower must be a very safe and secure place to comment from. Living in Birkenhead, where boarded-up shop windows are now common, does not seem quite as secure as he would have us believe. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

Maximum sentences are where justice gets it wrong. The phrase should be “minimum sentence” and work upwards, this way everyone, victims and villains, will know how many days punishment will be dished out for any crimes being planned, instead of the current lottery of how far a sad story can reduce punishment. This way, everyone will understand the word “justice”, this way justice becomes tangible and not just a concept. Randel Case, Bucklands Beach.

While calls become more vociferous for central government to do more to combat the ongoing problem of robberies, few offer an answer. Police can only do so much and currently, regardless of opinion, are doing a good job. First, we have to accept that the way of thinking of these young offenders is vastly different from that of a responsible citizen. This can be because of reasons such as broken homes, unemployment, home violence, drugs, or even media violence. There are strategies to overcome these issues but most are difficult to implement and take time. Even the hardiest offender must have a fear of detection, trial conviction, and finally sentencing. Respect, or losing it, is probably a consequence that these offenders fear most. Surely our psychologists can come up with something with a fear of a consequence that all young offenders dread. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Until now, almost all the aggression seems to have been from Russia on Ukraine in Ukraine territory. It is admirable that Ukraine has resisted attacking Russia in their territory. Despite the danger of a wholesale war, perhaps a concerted drone attack, many, many hundreds of drones targeting Russian ammunition depots, armament factories, transport hubs, dams and power generation plants - ideally crippling these facilities and avoiding civilian collateral damage - would make a difference that could swing Russian civilians towards trying to stop Putin continuing this barbaric exercise. After all, aren’t we told, attack is the best form of defence? A taste of their own medicine might just do it. Only Ukraine has been decimated until now. Graham Jamieson, Titirangi.

The photo of a dead giant marlin and a still living game fisherman in the NZ Herald, (December 20) printed without any comment on the state of the world’s oceans and fish stocks, shows just how little we really grasp the predicament we are in. It’s as if the huge loss of our fellow species on this planet, recently reported, biodiversity on which our own survival absolutely depends, has passed unnoticed, despite the COP conference just held, on this very subject. The species balance of the oceans, of which this marlin is a part, needs our utmost care now. Big game fishing should disappear, as has big game hunting. We no longer kill tigers for sport. Time we stopped killing big fish like marlins. The very least we owe this magnificent dead creature is not to waste it - to at least distribute it as food to people for whom fish is increasingly a luxury. Or will it just end up as a stuffed trophy, a marker of our collective ecological folly? Denys Trussell, Eden Terrace.

Emma Mackintosh asks what changed in relation to generational behaviour. The easy answer is both technology (cellphones) and the abundance of cars available to the youth of today. I recall reading somewhere that people become more conservative as they grow older and, I dare say, filter out of their own past any anti-social indiscretions. I honestly think that the “juvenile delinquents” of the 1950s and the “Mods and Rockers” of the 1960s would have behaved no differently than today’s youth if they had access to the same tools. John Capener, Kawerau.

The history of humankind has demonstrated over and over again that some will always seek power, wealth and control at the expense of the people. Consequently, it’s imperative that anyone responsible for public funds or assets be accountable and challengeable. To achieve this, there must be full transparency of the “behind doors goings on” and an easy way to investigate and, if necessary, eject wrongdoers. This is a basic necessity for a corruption-free society. Unfortunately, this safety net has not been incorporated in any of the co-governance legislation that I’ve read (and there’s a lot of it these days). Neither am I aware of the public being privy to any independent analysis of existing co-governance systems to see whether they’re functioning well for the people, or that their achievements were cost-effective, but I’m certainly aware of some negative impacts. Just ask the residents fighting the destruction of healthy, beautiful trees on Mt Albert/ Ōwairaka and other volcanic cones in Auckland, or the hunters and trampers concerned at the destruction of life-saving huts in Te Urewera. Fiona Mackenzie, Whangaparāoa.

Kahu K. (Herald Premium debate 21/12) referring to large grocery bills says, “New Zealand has a massive obesity problem. Less eating would be a positive.” Doesn’t he or she know that fattening carbohydrate foods like pastry, cakes etc. are much cheaper than healthy plant-based fruit and vegetables? I am an advocate for the removal of GST on anything that improves the health of New Zealanders. Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

The Government is so keen to have us on bicycles to help the environment yet they have state-owned postpersons gadding about in EVs. It gets worse, in my day, when I was a postperson for a short spell, my fellow postpersons all on bicycles were noted for being lean and fit. Now by government decree and through no fault of their own, postpersons are becoming short and fatter and who knows what damage their spent batteries will do to the environment. And, I have been told by someone who worked inside the industry that the time to deliver mail is actually slower because the electric vehicles are regularly breaking down. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

It’s fantastic that New Zealand has endorsed the commitment to preserve 30 per cent of land to assist the world’s wildlife. A fabulous step in the right direction would be to cease the rampant sale of parks and open space, especially what is happening under Auckland Council. Grant Gillon, Devonport.

The article by Thom Gibbs in Tuesday’s Herald gave 11 legitimate reasons why this was the greatest final ever. However, he forgot to mention the 12th reason and a very important one, and that was the Polish referee. He let the game flow and had complete control, and he, along with his officials, deserves a glowing endorsement. Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

I hope the family of five that has slashed its grocery bill to a mere $170 is not suffering withdrawals from the lack of treats. But spare a thought for the family of five or more that after paying rent, power and other fixed costs has only $80 or even less to spend on groceries, transport, doctors, dentists etc. Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Christopher Luxon might be our Prime Minister after the next election. Is it too much for us to expect some genuine scrutiny of this man and his potential ministers? Ken Taylor, Māngere.

Yesterday I decided to ignore all the armchair critics and experience for myself the new Avatar movie and “wow” I was not disappointed. What a beautifully created and magically crafted piece of pure cinematic entertainment this is. Bob Jessopp, Massey.

Retail figures are misleading when they suggest spending is up on the previous year. We were shut last year remember, unable to spend or go anywhere. This increase in spending is a simple reset of where, and what people have done, and always will do, in the lead-up to Christmas. John Ford, Napier.

New Zealand under Labour is turning into a land of the thieves and thieve-nots. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

So it’s not all about “love” then? It should be super obvious that attractive women choose their men based on who can provide them with the best security in terms of (financial/physical/social) then quickly put a spin around it all and call it “love”. No wonder there are so many divorces happening so quickly! Tim H.

I can’t see anything wrong with stating what most people think/do anyway. Of course, you would go for the best possible if you can. What’s the alternative? James M.

Spewing outrage at someone on social media is a cheap and easy way of making yourself look virtuous. It’s easier than dedicating yourself to a life of hard work and striving for competence. Social media virtue-signalling is the domain of narcissists. Sam M.

Kiwi women would never ever dream of doing that. Pete S.

Personality trumps all. While beauty is nice to look at, we know that does not last forever. Whereas personality does last. Ken R.

In my view, it depends on how intelligent the male is because if you are reasonably intelligent yourself an ignorant man is not attractive even if rich and good-looking, but each to their own. Kirsty G.

He was allowed to say what he thought. And then people said they didn’t like it. Both are freedom of expression. He wasn’t banned. He removed the comment himself. If you post something on social media what do you expect? If he truly believed what he said he should have left it up. If people don’t like it, who cares? Ross W.

Well, ain’t he a catch! Alix M.

What an insulting, shallow comment. Youth and superficial beauty fade quickly. Intelligence endures. Anyone using “their youth and beauty” to get a partner is not remotely sincere, or trustworthy. Laszlo A.