Christopher Luxon, instead of pushing his head into the sand, needs to show some leadership; otherwise, this whole mess could escalate.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Not enough workers

Yes, any worker wishes that a pay rise would exceed inflation. Anything less is going backwards. A past life as a national executive union member cemented that view.

In a current life, though, as the stepfather of a doctor experiencing the first of two years of internship after many years of study, and as the husband of a dedicated career educationalist, it is apparent that insufficient employees are the real problem.

Long and chaotic hospital shifts, despite the known health disadvantages. Teachers taking work home to keep up with administration, even on strike days. Examples of successive governments with priorities demonstrably not translating into satisfactory outcomes, not for doctors, nor patients; not for teachers, nor students.

Reduced workload by increased staffing means lifestyle benefits for us all.

Nigel Meek, Raglan.

Policy priorities

Judith Collins states that her Government values “all public sector employees” but that “there are thousands of appeals for increased spending, as well as for wage increases” and the “country is not earning enough to meet all these calls”.

However, only a few months back, Collins announced that the Government was committing $9 billion in new defence spending over the next four years. In this context, one wonders how the Government can invest so much on military hardware but not be able to find money to educate people or to keep them alive in the health sector.

Surely this shows a lack of meaningful priorities.

Bernard Walker, Mt Maunganui.

Unwelcome fireworks

As in previous years, Guy Fawkes night has arrived early in Mt Eden. We must now endure nightly fireworks for about the next three weeks.

I’ve just spent 30 minutes trying to console a crying 8-year-old who, yet again, is being kept awake by them.

As they haven’t yet gone on sale this year, I can only assume residents are storing them in their private homes - surely this is a risk?

Why must we (and the poor nesting birds) put up with this year, after year, after year? It’s not just one night, it’s three weeks of utter torture to be endured by domestic pets, wildlife and those who want to go to bed early.

Will it take a major fire or death for something to finally be done about them?

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Trump’s Ukraine stance

Whatever dishonourable justification that could be concocted for President Trump’s capitulation to Russia’s naked aggression in Ukraine, his actions have set a new low of international law by conceding territorial gains to the aggressor.

The West has historically and by and large had right on its side, but Trump’s actions now have positioned the United States as a pariah no better than the worst of the Barbarians.

This fateful shift of and challenge to our traditional alliance with the US will demand of New Zealand a stern examination of our loyalties.

No longer is our obeisance to others a given. We must, with an election looming, foster a national conversation on “where is it that we stand?”

Larry. N. Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Well done, Daron

Daron Parton’s cartoon (Oct 21) of the beleaguered Prince Andrew with his prized Order of the Garter hat and emblem lying on the ground was brilliant. Thank you.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Not so entitled

Last week, Prince Andrew was entitled and this week he is not so entitled at all.

A week is a long time in politics; it is also a long time in the royal family.

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

Keep costs down

There are a lot of complaints about the rising cost of living, especially the cost of electricity.

None of the discussion involves consumers economising and using less.

It never ceases to amaze me that people never turn out the lights when they leave a room or think about the length of time they spend in the shower.

If a business is struggling, it looks at all its costs and tries to economise.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.