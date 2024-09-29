Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Broadcaster’s purpose

TVNZ CEO Jodi O’Donnell has said “no sacred cows” and signalled new cost-cutting moves. She should bear in mind TVNZ’s purpose, “Sharing the moments that matter to our communities, regions and people … connect people to the important issues”.

It is not just a commercial broadcaster to entertain us, even if there is a cost to exposing important issues and enhancing democracy.

It’s disturbing that she canned programmes like Fair Go and Sunday without even discussions with the Minister for Broadcasting. It shouldn’t be all about balancing the budget.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Movie madness

As a teenager growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s it was all romance, surf’s up, outlandish automobiles, rock and roll, the Beach Boys, barbecues, travel and in general life was a beach and movies and the music of the time depicted that.

Those who were there will remember, perhaps best depicted in Cliff Richard’s song Summer Holiday and The Endless Summer movie but there were plenty of others with Sandra Dee, Annette Funicello, James Darren, Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly and countless others exhorting teenagers to romance and get out and enjoy what life has to offer.

Contrast that with today where the predominant themes are the forces of evil, violence, women as sex objects, drug trafficking, striptease, endless car chases, bombs, shootouts, smashing people’s heads in - are all glorified on the big screen, then we wonder why crime is not only on the increase and some, but is increasingly becoming more sordid and violent.

To understand why one only needs to look at the diet of such movies, best depicted by the Jason Statham-type pouring in from America and dominating both cinema and Sky movies here. In my opinion their influence on today’s teenagers have a lot to answer for.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Elitist education

The article discussing school zoning and the subsequent wait lists proves that education is not about gaining knowledge; rather it is about status and elitism (HoS, Sept 22).

The article implies that many schools are substandard, and return poor results. It implies that without a Decile 10 badge of honour, you aren’t worth much.

I found this assumption to be very disappointing. Our knowledge base will never thrive while we harbour this elitist mindset.

John Ford, Taradale.

Public servants

Heather du Plessis-Allan wrote about the Wellington public servants working from home Mondays and Fridays to achieve a four-day weekend at the beach house (HoS, Sept 22).

I suggest that this gives Finance Minister Nicola Willis the opportunity to reduce the Wellington public servant numbers by 40%, or even more if they do not work much while at the office on the other three days. Now those savings will help get us back on track.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

I read with interest your article regarding flooding in Auckland and its likely ongoing occurrence in the city (HoS, Sept 22).

It is surprising that we haven’t seen new building regulations and flood management controls some 18 months after the last “once in 100 year “devastating flooding in Auckland

For example what action has been taken to attempt to have better control measures in the western suburbs in the Waitākere Ranges catchment area. This is a vast area of undulating land that has significant water run off which resulted in disastrous flooding.

This potential serious issue has never really been addressed following the combination of the numerous local authorities in the area in 1989. More attention needed to be given to regional uniform stormwater runoff controls.

Also it is incredible that permission is still given for the building of concrete slab homes in flood plains and other water-vulnerable areas. I believe that dwellings need to be built at least 76cm above natural ground level, not directly on the ground, which is now the standard form of construction. Look at the ravaged homes and it is easy to identify those that could have been saved if they were regulated that way.

Congratulations for bringing this important matter to our attention again. It appears that the hundred-year floods are with us forever, making it urgent to try and reduce the adverse impact that is occuring more frequently in the world.

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.

Disappearing bins

The storage of Auckland’s redundant litter bins pales into insignificance when one considers the consequences of 30% less bins on our streets.

Nowhere in the council’s heavily spun document of February 9 is there any mention of how much more rubbish will inevitably end up littering our streets - 15%? 20%? 30%? More?

Or will we all suddenly become better about disposing of our rubbish? I don’t think so, and I see evidence of an increase in litter every day along my stretch of Great North Rd.

The council document had a section entitled “No changes to busy bins”, but they took one away in my neighbourhood from in front of a dairy and liquor store, which is always full, and ended up paying a contractor to reinstall it after residents pointed out it was on the major walking route between the city centre and Eden Park.

And how much of the increase in litter dropped on the streets will end up flowing out to sea, after the bottles and other plastics are washed down the gutters and drains during our frequent rainstorms? I am sure Watercare will be finding more build-up in their wastewater systems.

Auckland will be a shabbier city and all for some minor savings that may not eventuate. In the more disciplined society of Japan they barely need any bins, but large sections of New Zealand society don’t give a monkey’s.

Tony Waring, Grey Lynn.

Teaching a lesson

Would someone please put David Seymour in a class of 25 primary children.

He must stay for six hours per day, deal with all the issues that arise from teaching, learning, the mandated hours (as imposed by Government), behaviour problems, supervision during so-called breaks, the list goes on.

Additionally he must prepare lessons, showing evidence as to reason, attend parent-teacher sessions, continue with professional development, again the list goes on. These must be achieved after the actual contact hours with students.

I doubt very much if he would/could last a week let alone 10 weeks per term.

Liz Schollum, Cambridge.







