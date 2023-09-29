Letters: Sinkholes, lack of education, and the All Blacks

Letter of the week

All Blacks team with a point to prove

The All Blacks still stand a good, though not a great, chance of winning the Rugby World Cup. And here are the reasons why.

Their defeat by France will have dispelled any treacherous self-defeating attitudes of their hubris and invincibility.

Their pool play and a testing encounter with Italy is an excellent build-up.

The return from injury of all key players bodes well for their chances in the final rounds.

The splendid spectacle and example of a fiercely determined and committed Irish team will give them pause. And finally, they have a point to prove to a New Zealand public more used to All Black dominance. Their team’s long history of success and the heritage and pride in the All Black jersey might just do it.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay





Bluesy mood

I’ve carefully read Mood of the Boardroom. Those offering their ideas for why New Zealand business performs so badly on the world stage give novel and insightful thoughts, such as too much government interference or not enough government assistance. On every page those offering their thoughts find their problems are someone else’s fault. Business everywhere is the responsibility of its owners and managers. CEOs must start looking to themselves for the causes of their problems and the solutions to them.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.





Dropped the ball

The second leaders’ debate was livelier, but still a disappointment. Luxon is uninspiring in his obvious lack of all-round knowledge needed to be a prime minister. Luxon’s hesitant answer to the question of having killer drones in our armoury showed how shallow his knowledge of statesmanship is. His persistent tactic of spouting irrelevant sound bites in lieu of answers did not qualify as debate. Hipkins very aptly said he would not have to butt in if Luxon answered the questions. When short of policy detail, Luxon wants us to trust him; just as pleaded by Richard Nixon. There are competent leaders in the National caucus, but National dropped the leadership ball by nominating John Key’s shoulder-tapped candidate.

Hugh Webb, Huntington.





Lack of education

What parents and quality teachers want to know is whether an incoming government will improve our education system, which was failing well before Covid. We have an ideology that has created three problems: A curriculum without real nuts and bolts. A failed service for providing useful teacher training. But worst is many of our teachers in primary training are very poorly educated. We would not allow just anybody to train as a doctor. It’s hardly surprising that we now find students unready for secondary school. We need a much more rigorous system to select people who are already knowledgeable and skilled, before training them appropriately in teaching skills. Only well-educated people will bring on a new generation of well educated students.

Judy Bogaard, Wairoa.





Inherited mess

Wayne Brown has clearly inherited a colossal economic mess from the previous two-term mayor Phil Goff and his Labour Party cronies who have deemed it fit to squander Auckland ratepayers’ money on unused cycle lanes and street closures which have wrecked the heart of the city. Goff’s reward for this fiscal mismanagement was a posting as UK High Commissioner. Seems in this country poor leadership and financial mismanagement get highly rewarded whilst the rest of us are left to pick up the pieces.

John Roberts, Remuera.





A grand idea

National, Act and NZ First are seeking to wind back the clock in the sad misconception things were better in the past. If we are to have any kind of future we have to embrace change. The only party that has championed fundamental change is Labour. One of the causes of its current woes is it has largely lost its appetite for progressive change. At a candidates meeting a few days ago it was refreshing to hear the National candidate saying New Zealand needs a grand coalition between Labour and National. Such a coalition would put all the sane people in this country into the same team. Where Luxon is headed will have New Zealand run by fruit loops.

Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Head





Sinking feeling

A 13m sinkhole develops from a burst sewer main blocked for 25m and it is reported the repair could take a week and a half. Actually, not bad going. Compare: an excavator, trucks, half a dozen guys leaning on shovels and a temporary traffic light system, building (another) speed bump on Swanson Rd have already taken a week — and they’re not even halfway through. If anyone wants to know what the council deficit is funding, I suggest this as a case study.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatū Sth.





Unlikely bedfellows

Luxon’s announcement of including Peters’ party in a coalition has produced shock from certain quarters. Through the ages, leaders have sought out unlikely bedfellows to retain or obtain power. In WWII, Churchill needed the support of Stalin. The driving goal was beating Hitler, and Churchill was expedient.

Valda Patterson, Mt Maunganui.





Powerful move

Deborah Hart on the difficulty of understanding power bills struck a chord. An electrical engineer, I found it impossible to compare power bills from different suppliers. I concluded this was a case of intentional obfuscation. Companies don’t want customers to understand their power bills because that would result in actual competition. A solution would be standardised power bills. Allow customers to choose from five power plans, each with a standardised invoice. Only then will we have real competition in the power industry. Power companies will hate this idea.

John Caldwell, Howick.





A quick word

Stores are already displaying their Christmas stock (along with the Halloween outfits) though it’s not even October. By Christmas people will be weary of the whole business.

Anne Martin, Helensville,





Nobody will be fooled by political gadfly Matthew Hooton’s walking horse of a National/Labour coalition. Thoughtful voters will see through this sort of irresponsible mischief and deliver a Labour/Green government rather than allow a National/Act election victory for hate.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.





I can hardly wait for the Three Amigos to take over the Beehive. It promises to be more entertaining than any TV show.

David Fisher, Howick.





Mike Hosking was spot on. Ardern left the sinking ship, and her Government and New Zealand in a total mess.

J Baker, Tauranga.





So we don’t have money for speed humps or speed reductions or rebranding council entities or organic rubbish bins and tons of diesel. Let’s stop all unnecessary spending today and start planning so our children will not inherit our council’s debt.

Randel Case, Bucklands Beach.





Before there is a change to the way political power is distributed, modern democracies ask the population if they want that change. So how was co-governance introduced? It was buried inside the Trojan Horse of Three Waters, without a referendum. To criticise co-governance is to be labelled a divisive race-baiter or worse. Is this the way democracy works here now?

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.





Can I safely assume the insert in this morning’s Herald from the Boardroom will be complemented by similar coverage of social, environmental, Treaty and child poverty issues, or am I to assume that the Boardroom is all that really matters?

Mike O’Brien, Red Beach.





Criticisms of proposed “boot camps” are demolished in a single blow by Ron Marks’ experience and that of his contemporaries. They were given a completely new direction in life.

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.





Now National’s tax plans are looking shaky and Nicola Willis may be faced with resigning, as promised, a coalition with NZ First must look like a gift from heaven. When their tax fantasy fails, National can simply blame Winston Peters.

David Howard, Pakuranga.





From dead duck to knockout king in three days? Isn’t that a bit of a stretch, Mr Emmerson?

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Point.





Tāmaki Makaurau residents can be in no doubt about the consequences of a change of government: higher water charges, rates and rents, declines in public transport, and even harder times for the poor.

Victor van Wetering, Mount Albert.











