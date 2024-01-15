The new Government has canned the Auckland Light Rail project.

Railroaded into the history books

Another doomsday announcement by the National-led Government: Auckland Light Rail is officially in the dustbin.

So once again, a burning congestion problem remains unaddressed. Labour not rolling out the project when it said it would doesn’t make it a bad decision, as it is being used and introduced widely throughout the world.

The equation is simple: poor public transport, more people in cars. Auckland is the powerhouse of New Zealand and is being strangled by idealists set on dismantling everything the previous Government tried to achieve.

We need to be reminded it was Muldoon’s Government in 1972 that cancelled Auckland’s greatest rapid rail plan, devised by former Auckland Mayor Dove-Myer Robinson.

It is said the devil doesn’t come in a red cape and pointy horns. He comes as everything you’ve ever wished for.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

NZ is travelling backwards

One hundred years ago in 1924, plans for light rail transport to Auckland were mooted by forward-thinking people in authority, but today, yet another government change has once again decided to can a whole century of discussion and planning and expense, and Auckland Transport, already in crisis, has moved no further forward. In fact, it’s going backwards.

When will New Zealand voters stop choosing flip-flopping Members of Parliament and elect those who have the internal fortitude to get on and fix basic infrastructure? Wellington’s broken water pipes, a rundown hospital not fit for purpose in Whangārei, sewage leakage and flooding in Auckland, passenger rail in Auckland and Wellington, doctor and nurse shortages and proper training for teachers - to name just a few.

When will legislation become permanently “set in stone” and unable to be repealed so New Zealand can move forwards?

The present coalition is doing a great job of “putting New Zealand back”.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Traffic jam

It is outrageous the previous Government spent over $228 million on the promised light rail and not a single metre of track was delivered.

For all the consultants and others involved, it was certainly money for jam.

For that amount of money, just about all the potholes could have been fixed.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Luxon’s tough decisions

Your editorial “Luxon must show some leadership for all Kiwis” (NZ Herald, Jan 15) raises the question of his real ability to make “tough decisions”.

In stating that he has “allowed” the so-called “de-Māorification of Aotearoa”, you indicate he has either caved in to his coalition partners’ racist agenda or - at worst - is a willing conspirator with them.

The real tough decision would have been to withstand his partners strongly enough on our behalf, even to the point of setting up a minority government rather than the current one, which is apparently influenced by Hobson’s Pledge, Groundswell, Big Oil and Big Tobacco et al and is a national and international laughing stock as a result.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

Back to work, MPs

The majority of New Zealanders are back at work after their summer holidays. I remember Christopher Luxon, upon winning the election, stating MPs’ holidays would be curtailed because the country needs fixing.

We have not heard from Luxon since before Christmas, nor have any other MPs made statements - perhaps the country is in not so bad a shape as we have been told?

If a company was in a bad state, holidays would be cancelled in order to return the company to a good trading place.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

Bouquet for beach reserve

Our city council, more accustomed to brickbats, deserves a huge bouquet for its stewardship of Browns Bay Beach Reserve.

This most recent sunny Sunday afternoon, the seaside beach and picnic areas were alive with happy families lounging, paddling or playing a multi-cultural game of beach kilikiti (Samoan cricket).

Island melodies wafted through the air and smiles were everywhere. In its design, development and maintenance of this treasure, Auckland Council’s management of the park cannot be faulted.

Thank you, council, for your foresight and your ongoing care of our wonderful reserve.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Quirky honours

The quirks of the honours system. When a man is knighted and takes on the title Sir, his wife automatically is addressed as Lady. When a woman is made a Dame, the husband, newly minted or otherwise, still remains... plain Mr.

John Hunt, Hobsonville.

School of thought

Miles Langdon (NZ Herald, January 15) raises objections to the Government’s plan to revitalise the charter school movement in New Zealand.

I wondered why he was so concerned until I read, in the penultimate paragraph of his letter, that charter schools “could also, surreptitiously, undermine the teacher unions” and all was revealed.

John Denton, Eskdale.

Picture-perfect

Many thanks to all the wonderful people who have entered the photo competition and the Herald for allowing us to enjoy them. Their efforts have been outstanding.

I do not envy the person who has to choose the winners. These beautiful and fun family photos sum up why we are so proud and lucky to live in New Zealand.

Jean Goodall, Matamata.