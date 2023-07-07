We teach science, not necessarily to train more scientists, writes Dick Ayres, but so that people learn to reason and to think. Photo / A J Rich, Getty Images, File

Letter of the week: Dick Ayres, Auckland Central

There has been a fair amount of criticism in regard to the proposed curriculum failing to include science and maths. Proponents of the new curriculum appear to overlook the importance these subjects have in the education of young minds. Science and maths are not necessarily taught so students will be clever scientists or mathematicians, but it teaches the students how to learn, based on scientific facts, not ideologies or opinions. The outcome of this is that instead of them accepting vague opinions coming from social media or other media, it provides them with the tools to question the veracity of the received information. I agree that Civics should be taught in schools, but my biggest fear is that in doing so, there may be a political slant included in the programmes which may tend to steer students to either the left, right or otherwise. This would be an unfortunate outcome.

A few good men

The quote, “the only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing”, came to my mind when I read Russell Hoban’s excellent letter (Weekend Herald, 1 July). I appreciate his honesty and regret that he did nothing when he realised what was going on in the life of Sir James Wallace. Others may also regret that they had not come forward to reveal their fears for young men in the clutches of the super-wealthy Sir James Wallace. How brave of the victims to go to the police firstly, and then battle against all odds to have their stories listened to, and then believed. Evil has lost this battle and justice has been done. Andrea Dorn, St Heliers.

No place like home

Well said Victoria Lowe (Weekend Herald, July 1), one size certainly does not fit all. When I moved into my street 20 years ago, it had about 24 houses, the odd one having a second residence at the rear. Now this tiny street has nine of these multi-storey townhouses, totalling over 50 residences with not a blade of grass to be seen. Over the road from me, two nice homes were demolished and have been replaced by 16. All signs of grass have been removed, including the grass verge on the street. It has a single driveway down the middle, which is the only space not built on. Presumably, any children that move into these places play on the driveway (there is nowhere else) sharing the space with cars. All of these homes are three-storey, so presumably they are being bought by fit people. One would assume that at least half of all these new homes will have children, if not now maybe in the future, but no new schools have been built to cater for all these extra children. What a sad future these children have. Trish Heikoop, Pakuranga.

Lawful crashes

While I think Steven Joyce (Weekend Herald, July 1) is correct to point out police resources as a factor in our current road harm, he claims that most deaths on the road are caused by people breaking the law. However, well-accepted research shows that about two-thirds of deaths and serious injuries (half of deaths alone) are caused by “system” failures, and not people breaking the law. These include speed that is unsafe for the conditions, unsafe roads, everyday driver errors, and less safe vehicles; all of which need to be tackled if we expect road harm reduction. Furthermore, the earlier Safer Journeys strategy did make some progress but ultimately fell short in its outcomes. Finally, there is a strong evidence base showing that the amount of driving we do is proportional to road harm - we are simply driving more over time. Hamish Mackie, Glendowie.

Peace and queues

Queueing seems to be the new socialising at the bank, as noted by Gil Laurenson (Weekend Herald, July 1). I have experienced this looking for help at my bank in Hamilton, my friend in Tauranga has told me she has the same social moment. Making an appointment can also see one people-watching. While the appointed staff member has her tea break, why give times to customers when staff are rostered off? The last time I went into Hamilton, the bank was short-staffed, with apparently no relief staff, and then closed for lunch. One assumes for safety reasons. The banks are not the only place where new systems are introduced and which only seem to work for the tech people who drew them up. Regarding an investment about to terminate, I told the bank over the phone and then received two other calls asking me if I still wanted to terminate. Not one of the people I spoke to gave me any advice or asked me if I would consider re-investing at the latest rate. As an ex-employee of what used to be the Post Office, I find it most disappointing that customers/people are left out of the “systems” equation. Sheelah Chalklen, Whaingaroa.

Mad dashes

I’ve often wondered how to place succinctly the slow decaying of our existence through an over-belief in men’s ambitions. Diana Wichtel did just that with her article on nerds and their failure to learn the danger of hubris, then linking this to the latest disregard from experts prior to the sinking of the Titan (Canvas, July 1). Our life-threatened world is born from just this behaviour. And, as madmen around the world continue to flex their muscles in their adrenalin rush for power, we have little chance to change. Wichtel resorts, in the end, to the words of Shakespeare as he muses: “As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; they kill us for their sport.” If only we’d listened. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Flight changes

I read with interest your article (Weekend Herald, July 1) about the two women who were downgraded on a New Zealand flight. My friend and I were checking into a Thai Airways flight years ago when at the counter, we were told the plane was full and we couldn’t fly. We were offered a hotel for the night and financial compensation. Fortunately, my friend is one of those people who knows everything and said, no thanks. The offer was increased. He refused again and told them that under international flight rule XYZ we had a ticket and they had to honour it. The lady tickled the keys on her computer again and then handed us our boarding passes. We were on. Thai Airways had the last laugh however, our bags were not. B Harris, Kohimarama.

A quick word

So, it’s official, humanity has reached a new low. The new movie advertised ad nauseum now is Barbie. Watch and weep. Fiona Helleur, Milford.

The constant drip-feed of negative stories about the education system is provoking anxiety amongst parents and will prove to be another factor pushing families across the Tasman and elsewhere. Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

I was surprised to read EVs still have free road access until next year; oh yes, I forgot, it’s an election year. John Ford, Taradale.

Oranga Tamariki is a glaring example that all these millions of dollars spent on rebranding have been not only an awful waste of taxpayers’ money but a dismal failure. Minister for Children Kelvin Davis should be stood down while the current debacle is thoroughly investigated. Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Bonnie Jansen’s article (WH, Jul. 1) stated “Western Springs Football Club is bigger than any other community sports club in the country, with 2600 members”. A recent census confirmed 3450 have their sport facilitated by our club. Paul O’Brien, executive director, The Marist Club (Palmerston North) Inc.

What’s the purpose of a Jobseekers’ benefit? Go seek while there are jobs aplenty. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Coverage of the Sir James Wallace “scandal” verges on hysteria. The trial of Oscar Wilde 100 years ago would have been exactly the same. But this is now. Kerry Aberhart, Wellsford.

What is the point of the law and the police if someone who commits a crime and pleads guilty is discharged without conviction? Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Wayne Brown was playing the drongo drums again, I see, but at least he had the good grace to salute the dogged reporting of Simon Wilson, among others. Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

We all knew that Wayne Brown has no moral compass when it comes to demeaning people. But isn’t it time Aucklanders stood up and said “enough”? L Friend, Oneroa.

The only way to keep our doctors and nurses from leaving is to pay them the same wages that their colleagues are getting overseas. L H Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

I’ve had to work hard, scrimp and save for decades to own a house, now apparently it’s just my right and someone should just give me one. Is KFC a human right or do we still have to pay for it? Randel Case, Bucklands Beach.

Presumably, the new science curriculum will also include the Druids’ Big Book of Spells, alchemy, astrology and Old Moore’s Almanack. Ross Weenink, Karori.