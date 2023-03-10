Malachi Subecz's death led to several reviews, including one identifying multiple failings in the system. Photo / NZ Police, File

Letter of the week: Glennys Adams

The findings of 30 reports in as many years on the prevention of child abuse failed to keep Malachi Subecz and other children at risk safe. A review by Dame Karen Poutasi following Malachi’s death made 14 recommendations. Nine were accepted by the Government but it is still to commit to implementing the remaining five. According to Megan, Malachi’s cousin, two of those would have made a major difference for Malachi. Namely, mandatory reporting of abuse, and the vetting of caregivers (Weekend Herald, March 4). Some time ago, Michael O’Brien, University of Auckland dismissed a tool designed to predict the risk of harm for young children. Instead, he posited that effective policies to support families were needed. Well, good luck with that. Two policies designed to address intergeneration issues, the social investment model and partnership schools (formerly charter schools), have failed to gain sufficient Government support. It is obvious we are becoming involved in the lives of children at risk far too late. As a society, we are often held back by fear of infringing adult rights and freedoms. However, if this means children are neglected or abused, these must give way to the rights of the child. Whatever it takes.

Ailing nation

Having read the story about Malachi and how he died (Weekend Herald, March 4), I was literally sick to my stomach. How could any human treat a defenceless child like that? A bit of Googling turns up that New Zealand is third in the world in child abuse and has the highest rate of domestic violence of any OECD country. We bruise, batter, and kill women and defenceless children better than almost any other country. I don’t think being at the top of these lists is a priority for any civilised country, and if we add looters robbing the homes of people evacuated due to flooding, ram raids, bullying in schools, thieves stealing Christmas presents, shopkeepers murdered and maimed, road rage murder, an observer might just think we have a problem. When the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle is well in hand, politicians had better take a hard look to find out why our society produces so many perpetrators of such callous acts of cruelty. Something needs to be done. New Zealand is sick. Vernon Pribble, Northcross.

Male call

Mark Mitchell (Weekend Herald, March 4), you got one thing right: participating in a charity boxing match is definitely a “no-brainer”. Anyone with a reasonable number of brain cells would consider that involvement in a “sport” whose express goal is to render the other person unconscious, was not something that they wished to be associated with. The whole “who’s-the toughest-MP-in-Parliament” is surely an anachronism, akin to the toxic masculinity I hoped that we were moving away from. The comment that “Nashy’s worried about his pretty face” is on the surface an amusing and deliberately provocative one-liner. Dig a little deeper and it plays to binary definitions about what it is to be a “real” man, protect your “pretty face” and risk social ostracism. Or you can accept that your masculinity is somehow being called into question and risk being pummelled into unconsciousness. Wow, such liberating choices. I hope that one day we will look back and shake our heads in bemusement that boxing, like gladiatorial games, was ever a part of an enlightened society. Please, Stuart Nash, show your inherent strength of character and manhood in not accepting an invitation to this medieval show of masculinity. You’re better than that. Fritha Parkes, Māngere.

Global prosperity

Thank you for an enlightened editorial (Weekend Herald, March 4) on the need of maintaining good relations with China and its importance for world peace. The problem with treating China as an adversary in a new Cold War is that it reduces the room for cooperation — particularly in areas that represent shared global risks (such as climate change, terrorism, weapons of mass destruction and emerging technologies. For most countries in Asia and around the world, China is less of a geopolitical adversary and more of a key economic partner. Rather than choosing between US security and Chinese trade, most countries justifiably want to achieve both. Clearly, we are moving into a new multipolar order in which Asia is on track to be the largest economy in the world. The prosperity of all countries depends on a good working order with both China and the US. This is very obviously true for New Zealand and Australia which are in a favourable position to experience a significant trade surplus with China. The war in Ukraine has only losers and more effort must go into bringing it to an end. Another 20-year war, like that just ended in Afghanistan, is just too cruel and devastating to fathom. Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay

Intolerable words

Brian Tamaki, Bishop of the Destiny Church, has claimed that Cyclone Gabrielle was the result of God’s wrath, brought on by pornography, abortion, and gay rights. Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz stated that the comments were disappointing, unhelpful, and a waste of time. The Bishop has a history of making such ridiculous comments, including blaming the Kaikōura and the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners, and murderers” in 2016. His comments have been widely reported overseas and he damages our country’s reputation and hinders the promotion of the Christian faith in contemporary times. As these events resulted in loss of life, his remarks are threatening to members of the LGBTQ+ community, and to those who support equal rights. It is crucial to promote tolerance, acceptance, and understanding of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It is important to focus on practical solutions to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and work towards building a more equitable and inclusive society. Thank you to the editor (Weekend Herald, March 4) for calling out Tamaki’s words. Religious leaders need to find the courage to also publicly challenge such comments. Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Flow-on effects

Mike Munro (Weekend Herald, March 4) asks that Three Waters be renamed for political reasons. But there is a more fundamental reason why Three Waters should be renamed Two Waters. The whole issue of managing water runoff into detention areas, pipes, streams, and rivers is an integral part of land use planning. We shouldn’t do one of these without the other - as recent events have shown. As well, the professional engineering disciplines for dealing with these aspects of water runoff are quite different from those for dealing with the other two waters: fresh water supply and purification of sewerage. Those rewriting laws need to take a broad view of the best overall governance structures needed to insure that ad hoc solutions for one problem (such as the need for more housing) don’t produce unintended consequences for another (such as water runoff). Having one complex structure managing water runoff and a quite separate complex structure managing land use planning can’t make any sense. B. Anderson, St Heliers Bay.

Gaming the system

A man has been granted deportation reprieve after a sex offence and eight years at large (Weekend Herald, March 4). After reading the article, I was gobsmacked that this person was allowed to stay. As usual, he had managed to have children which he and his lawyer used as leverage. I suspect they are all on some kind of benefit. This is par for the course in New Zealand now. Law-abiding, productive business-owning people are kicked out for failing to declare a historic drug conviction or have a partner that is unwell, even though they say they will cover the costs themselves. While the dregs like this guy, a guy who beat his wife many times, and a guy convicted of deliberately spreading HIV are allowed to stay because they know how to play the game. Graham Hansen, Howick.

A quick word

Louie MacNeice summed up: “The glass is falling hour by hour, the glass will fall forever. But if you break the bloody glass, you won’t hold up the weather.” Ralph Williams, Pahi.

It seems any defence against the Russian invasion is considered unacceptable by Putin, confirmation he is seriously deranged. Alan Walker, St Heliers.

The people involved have nowhere near the ability Rob Campbell has to make our country a better place to live and for my two pence he should have every right under the Bill of Rights to say what he thinks. A little more openness in government circles wouldn’t hurt anyone. Nigel Bufton, Pauanui.

Rob Campbell spoke the truth – under National’s plan councils could not raise the required money, and would resent the Government overseeing their decisions and having power over them. The discussion however was not concerned with that, caring about the truth has gone out the window. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Surely, as National’s spokesperson on policing, Mark Mitchell (WH, Mar. 4) should realise that most offenders have suffered violence at the hands of others who have exactly the same intimidatory manner. Edith Cullen, Te Kauwhata.

On World Prayer Day (Mar. 3), I prayed that all rates rises will be cut and lowering the voting age would be reconsidered. I may need your help on this. C. Tompkins, New Plymouth.

I have heard of bank robbers, but robber banks? John Dillinger would be impressed by our Gang of Four. C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

What a disgrace Auckland Airport is. Not the first time I’ve witnessed the line to get through security at 100m long. And with the audacity to brag about returning to profit while professing to care about service. John Little, Milford.

With an annual wage and salary bill of more than $500 million, you would think there was the brainpower at the Auckland Council to organise public transport to and from the Harry Styles concert - but no. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

Mike Munro (WH, Mar. 4) thinks co-governance should be renamed 50:50 power sharing to make it more acceptable. For those Kiwis who think co-governance is a bad idea, no amount of renaming, rebranding or re-explaining is going to magically transform it into a good idea. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

National attacks the Government for its use of consultants and also continually accuses public servants of being bureaucrats and inefficient. Consultants, on the other hand, are in the private sector, which National lauds for efficiency. If that is the case, then surely it is sensible for government agencies to outsource to consultants? David Nicholson, Karori.

If some minion from the Earthquake Commission had made some derogatory public comment about the Prime Minister or praised the National Party, to quote the last really effective Prime Minister, they’d have been “gone by lunchtime”. Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

As so many people fail driving tests, we should make them easier. That’s what the Ministry of Education would do. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Diversity is to be applauded, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if, every now and again, we could all be on the same page? Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.