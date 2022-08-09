National Party leader Christopher Luxon and MP Sam Uffindell at the Tauranga Club after winning the Tauranga by-election. Photo / Alan Gibson, File

Sins of the past

Five years ago, Metiria Turei resigned as the Greens' co-leader after admitting a welfare fraud occurring 25 years previously. You may recall the storm of outrage she was subjected to, including from National's Steven Joyce who stated her resignation had to happen and somehow claiming this historical, individual act was a sign of "the mess on the Left" (Figure that out if you can).

So to be consistent, we assume Christopher Luxon will inform Sam Uffindell that his position is untenable and he should resign immediately. That would be a sign of leadership and moral consistency.

But, hold on. Uffindell states he'd already told National about that incident prior to his selection from a short list as the National party candidate for Tauranga.

So, National already knew about this. Ouch.

The ball is in your court, Mr Luxon.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Face value

Grant McMillan, principal of James Cook High School, has not needed to close this school since the start of the year after requiring mask wearing indoors on the advent of "orange".

Personal responsibility on this scale, in a pandemic, should not be expected of children and so it is not unreasonable for school principals to request of the government, a re-enforcement of school mask mandates.

Dr Benjamin Spock, who still remains a trusted parenting guide, wrote that children will share only two things: their mother's age and communicable diseases.

Hopefully, the rest of us will see fewer children of all ages who are obviously not at school and avoid grandchildren bringing home deadly diseases such as Covid-19 and long-Covid.

All schools need on-site professional nurses who can deal with pupils who are unwell and shouldn't be at school.

Julienne S. Law, Snells Beach.

Poll vaulter

Is Labour paying the price for being too conservative and centrist, pleasing no one? Perhaps it's time for a tax cut on GST.

Offer everyone relief from high inflation, and let's hope they don't leave it until too late.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Voter turn-off

Your columnist Audry van Ryn (NZ Herald, August 8) laments low voter turnouts for local authority elections, and claims that this is mainly due to a lack of knowledge about the candidates.

However, the widespread disinterest in voting is more likely a quite logical and rational reaction to the ratepayers' realisation that the whole thing is a meaningless and impotent charade that changes nothing.

The way the local authority act now works is that all the elected officials are permitted to do is read reports and sip tea.

Their only allowable point of contact with the council staff is the council CEO who can ignore, stall or frustrate councillors as they choose - with no apparent penalty. The elected cannot pick up the phone and say "mend those potholes" or "remove those bus lanes, my voters hate them". We have even had some council CEOs publicly gagging elected councillors from discussing controversial subjects with the media and the ratepayers.

The reality is that the inmates have taken over the asylum and are running it for their own benefit and according to their own agenda and beliefs.

So people just don't bother to vote.

Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.

Haphazard rates

The really bad thing about the rates is how it is arrived at. The council does not do a real valuation, it relies on the information from QV, who in turn gets its information from real estate companies, who have a vested interest to see unnatural increases in value.

The value of my property has gone down 15 per cent since the valuation but I will be paying the higher rates for another three years.

On the good side, I will not bother insuring my house as it is only worth, according to the council, $25,000. I will use that money to pay the rates. If it burns down I will just sell the land for $1 million and move on.

I know how QV do their valuations as I objected the last time.

A woman walked up to the gate of my ROW section, stopped at the gate, looked at the house and walked away - a total of 40 seconds from start to finish, filmed on CCTV.

John Davison, Manurewa.

Painful prognosis

The letter from Linda Robert (NZ Herald, August 5) is right on the mark. I have a family member currently training to be a nurse. Here's what you are confronted with:

Three years full-time study will cost you about $30,000; no student allowance if living at home with parents; the adult allowance is $300 per week but only applies to 120 of the 240-week course; and you will have to do 20 weeks of work at hospitals, both day and night shifts with absolutely no pay. Plus pay transport and parking costs.

That's hardly an attractive option.

Now the Government is going to offer migrants a $10,000 bribe. What a slap in the face to our own potential nurses.

There will always be shortages of nurses while such blatantly stupid policies persist. Health Minister Andrew Little needs to say how this will be addressed before we vote in the next elections.

Ken Yallop, Titirangi.

Youth cohort

My response to Christopher Luxon's latest bright idea is: hasn't it been hard enough for this age group over the last two to three years without demonising them"?

To my mind, they are the hardest hit cohort in our society on so many different levels - not a bunch of scroungers.

So it is the same-old, same-old with National - tax cuts and finding a group to scapegoat in order to win votes.

So far, he is leaving sole parents alone but I daresay that will come sooner or later.

Elizabeth Urry, Devonport.

Tax break

Morgan L. Owens writes (NZ Herald, August 9) that New Zealand's top tax rate at 39 per cent is still lower than a number of other countries, including Australia at 47 per cent.

What Owens neglects to clarify is that in Australia the first $18,000.00 of income is tax-free.

That puts a different perspective on things, and maybe why it's so attractive for Kiwis to pack up and cross the Ditch.

M Brown, Hillcrest.

Match report

Despite all the kerfuffle displayed, there were only three tries in the game - for all the supposed dominance of South Africa, they only scored two tries.

A decision by the referee to be the star of the show did not help either.

While the All Blacks tried to play their expected and expansive game, they were met by a negative, often illegal defence, all too common now, that has turned the modern game into a second-rate martial art.

It is not the New Zealand way to kick a man when he is down, but sadly that is now

a modern habit, especially for managers and coaches.

Adrian Picot, Half Moon Bay.

Loss for words

Three cheers for Matt Heath's Monday Column article (NZ Herald, August 8) on NZ Rugby. The recent positive influence from his reading of Marcus Aurelius' meditations seems to have brought a thoughtful maturity to his own meditations and writings. His dual responses on an AB win or loss in South Africa is similar to the two headlines the Australian press prepared prior to Phar Lap's legendary victory in the 1932 Agua Caliente Handicap (the then richest horserace in the world): "Australian Horse Triumphs" or "NZ Horse Fails".

In writing the two opposing versions in this case, he forces us not only to laugh at ourselves for our parochial approach to international sporting outcomes, but also to reveal how hindsight influences media responses to events when written after the result is known. Strength to his pen in the hope that he can continue to bring some much-needed diversion - like Steve Braunias' satire does - to ensure that we don't take ourselves too seriously all of the time.

Graeme Putt, Remuera.

Gold standard

Interesting to note the sports in New Zealand that get the greatest amount of money and air time were the worst performers at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games - rugby, cricket, netball and hockey - zero gold.

Can we make ram-raiding a sport, maybe?

Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

Short & sweet

On welfare

Christopher Luxon intends to target the $30 million a year lost through welfare fraud by young people, which is about 3 per cent of the $1.2 billion lost to this country every year through tax avoidance. Interesting priorities. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

On employment

We are a nation of entitlement and I can't see a change from this mentality in the near future. Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

On Uffindell

Sam Uffindell is quoted as saying the Kings College incident is "one of the stupidest things I have done". If that is so, what are the others? Mike Wells, Kawerau.

I will be very interested to hear what my newly elected "tough on crime" MP, Sam Uffindell, thinks is the appropriate punishment for unprovoked gang attacks on defenceless schoolboys. Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Parents paying huge money for private school education are sadly short-changed if, by the age of 16, their sons have not been given the teaching and learning to be able to distinguish right from wrong. Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

If a young ram-raider was to rise up to eventually become a politician people would be very proud. Please treat Sam Uffindell similarly. There are plenty of others with skeletons in the closet. Stuart Mackenzie, Ohura.

On Foster

I, for one, support Ian Foster to keep his job through to next year's World Cup. He should be given the chance to fix the mess he finds himself in. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

On squash

King and Coll are two very good souls. Howard Edwards, Coatesville.

The Premium Debate

Sam Uffindell is now Christopher Luxon's problem

Luxon's problem isn't Uffindell. It's the National Party selection panel for the Tauranga electorate. Uffindell makes the declaration at pre-selection. And the party's selection panel doesn't inform the parliamentary leader - or so it seems. If they did and Luxon didn't note it, then Luxon has a problem. But it seems clear Uffindell did make the declaration so the party was informed. His value to the party seems to be greater (in the party's eyes) than the risk to the party. That's a decision the party has to live with. Thomas M.

What an uninspiring candidate. If this is the best candidate National can come up with, it's going to make getting rid of Jacinda Ardern harder. Bruce C.

Let's focus on the cost of living, no nurses coming into the country, crime numbers that are beyond control or comprehension, an educational system that resembles a third world and broken healthcare, to name just a few matters of actual importance to concentrate on that are vital to the future of NZ. Not a stupid act from 20 years ago that has been owned up for and dealt with. Mark C.

Yes, let's sweep that violence from a Member of Parliament, paid by the taxpayers, under the carpet. Who cares about that when it's an affluent white man? Nothing to see here. If this had been a Labour MP, you would have all been up in arms about it. Cath M.

I'm not a fan of this guy, he seems pompous, and what he did was awful and possibly left an emotional scar on his victim - however show me someone that didn't do something as a 15- or 16-year-old that they didn't later regret. He deserves the right to move on; there doesn't appear to be a pattern of behaviour and he had consequences at the time. Most people, when they grow up, don't then go back and find the people to apologise to unless they have a reason to. Judge him on his politics and the man he is now and if you find those things lacking don't vote for him. Louise P.

He apologised because he knew the story would become public and he would be "busted". He was not "sorry" in the usual sense of the word or it would not have taken 22 years. That length of time sees Sam's ship called Apology, sinking. Tim T.