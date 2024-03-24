Letters: SailGP event cancelled, scams and sympathy and our dreary national anthem

The New Zealand and Australian SailGP teams ahead of racing on day one of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch. Photo / SailGP

OPINION

Sunken SailGP shameful

It seems bizarre the SailGP racing that was to be held in Lyttelton Harbour was canned because of the appearance of snooping dolphins.

They sensed the extra activity going on in the harbour. Surely if that were the case, something could have lured them back out to their normal habitat - perhaps a helicopter, or even a trail of tasty treats leading away.

But instead, after all the planning and the erecting of a stand so they could charge entry fees, the entire event was canned. To add to the annoyance, we will be a laughing stock in Australia, and deservedly so. Attendees will have their entry fees refunded. However, the organisers will likely be hoping they don’t demand refunds for airfares and accommodation as well. Next time, stick to Auckland for sailing events, where spectators can watch from numerous areas around the sparkling Waitematā, the wildlife is accustomed to said events, and viewing is free to boot.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

Scams and sympathy

I find it incredible that despite the almost daily publicity, people are still being scammed. It’s greed. Chasing that “12 per cent” return or guaranteed capital profit. Have they not heard of “if it sounds to good to be true, then it probably is”? It is not up to banks to police our payments. Sometimes, these “victims” have been asked by their bank if they’re sure about the payment they wish to make and they insist they wish to proceed. I have zero, absolutely zero sympathy for anyone scammed looking for that extra percentage of return. It’s different regarding the elderly who are tricked into divulging passwords etc, as they truly are vulnerable. But the greedy seeking wonderful returns? Nah, serves you right.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Parental prosecution proposal

I and many others like myself are getting fed-up with hearing about 9 to 15-year-old kids ram raiding, committing burglaries and assaults, and bullying others. When one eventually gets to court, their horrible childhood is blamed and a lighter sentence is handed down. Why are the parents not prosecuted, or made to participate in some sort of “learning how to bring up kids” programme? I believe in Ireland, parents were prosecuted and the crime rate came down.

Wendy Galloway, Ōmokoroa.

Anthemic anathema

I’m not sure what turns me off most before rugby games - it’s either the haka or the national anthem. Probably after the dreary anthem, we need a bit of a rev-up with a stirring haka. Surely our anthem was written on a rainy cold night in Palmerston North by a politician who lost their Parliamentary seat a week earlier. If we have to put up with it, let’s compromise and sing half of it in English, the rest in Māori, or vice versa. To sing it twice is more than one can stand. Some relief would be appreciated. Perhaps Winston Peters or Shane Jones could be approached to this end.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Careless caregivers

When is the New Zealand public going to stand up and shout “enough is enough” regarding child abuse? Which family a child is born into in NZ is a random lottery.

In the latest case, which had been occurring for months under the watch of the police and Oranga Tamariki, there was an appalling lack of care displayed by professionals and caregivers.

These children should have been removed from their situation much earlier, and all the adults dealt with accordingly. No - those in the know need to have the guts to intervene before real damage is done, not weeks and months after a serious event. Deal with the consequences of those actions later. The safety of our tamariki should be our top priority, not scumbag caregivers. There are no consequences today. When is any government going to give court judges the power to prosecute all those who hide while our most vulnerable suffer horrendous, heinous acts of violence? Children do not ask to be born, and many deserve far better than what they receive from despicable adults. These abused children often go on to repeat the crimes taught as the norm by their caregivers.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Brown’s bumps

Minister of Transport Simeon Brown has said he wants to “flatten speed bumps”. If that means removing existing speed bumps, I will nominate him for a knighthood.

Rex Beer, Whangaparāoa.

Royalty, rumours and remorse

Now we know the sad truth about Catherine, Princess of Wales, perhaps those who spread rumours about Kate and William might learn a wee lesson and, in future, say nothing until they have all the facts.

What they spouted forth in the last few weeks has been nothing short of disgusting and the rumour-mongers are, hopefully, ashamed of themselves.

Janet Boyle, Ōrewa.

Rowdy renters responsible

Critics of Kāinga Ora’s eviction of unruly tenants miss the mark. The responsibility to reform and behave civilly lies with tenants. The organisation provides warnings and support before resorting to eviction, aiming to maintain a safe living environment. Prioritising responsible families from the waiting list is fair and necessary for those in genuine need. Let’s focus on accountability and positive behavior, rather than faulting Kāinga Ora.

Alan Walker, St Heliers.