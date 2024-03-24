Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: SailGP event cancelled, scams and sympathy and our dreary national anthem

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The New Zealand and Australian SailGP teams ahead of racing on day one of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch. Photo / SailGP

The New Zealand and Australian SailGP teams ahead of racing on day one of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Christchurch. Photo / SailGP

OPINION

Sunken SailGP shameful

It seems bizarre the SailGP racing that was to be held in Lyttelton Harbour was canned because of the appearance of snooping dolphins.

They sensed the extra activity going on in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand