Letters: Road speeds, bringing up children, rail travel, and fireworks

Family travel can be challenging over the holidays. Photo / 123rf

Driving to the conditions

On the issue of speed limits, I have often thought that the speed limit signs are not giving the correct message, and are reinforcing that the speed limit on the sign is the speed you must drive at, whether the road or road conditions are suitable. After all, we stop at ‘stop’ signs and we give way at ‘give way’ signs, so it follows if the the sign says ‘100′, the assumption is we must do 100km/h. A simple solution is including the text ‘MAX SPEED’ within the speed limit sign, which implies you should, for example, drive up to a maximum of 50km/h, but you don’t have to if conditions are not comfortable for your driving ability or road or traffic conditions. Another simple rule to cover country roads is to make opposing traffic roads, as in two lanes, a lower maximum speed compared to multi-lane highways. Ken Landeman, Ponsonby

Transport emissions

Reducing both deaths on the road and greenhouse gas emissions would be greatly assisted by lowering the open road speed limit to 80km/h. The Government’s Road to Zero safety strategy and action plan had a target of reducing road deaths by 40 per cent by 2023; last year we had the highest road toll for the last four years. In the Emissions Reduction Plan, Te Manatū Waka states it will achieve a 41 per cent reduction in transport emissions by 2035. However, lowering the speed limit is not listed as one of the ‘key transport actions to reduce transport emissions’. In the view of many, we need to be pulling all the levers available to help reduce our emissions and minimise the consequences of the climate crisis. Nationally, household transport emissions increased 1.4 per cent (up 97 kilotonnes CO2-e) in 2021. Reviews by Waka Kotahi [NZ Transport Agency] show more than 85 per cent of the country’s roads have a speed limit higher than what it calls the “safe and appropriate speed”. In response, the agency is prioritising lower speed limits, along with other safety improvements. In November, it released an Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan 2023-2024 that included proposed speed limit changes to 3.2 per cent of our state highway network. To reverse these dangerous and devastating trends will take bold and rapid actions: New Zealand’s national speed limit was at 80km/h for 13 years, after being reduced to that speed in December 1973 as a fuel-saving measure. Surely in the face of the existential ‘climate emergency’, we can do this again? Let’s get real and stop pretending we can carry on with ‘business as usual’. Robin Treadwell, Tasman

Obsession with speed

Why this obsession by the Minister of Transport and NZTA on speed limits? Don’t they ever look at their own published figures for fatalities? Firstly, quoting 2021 figures only, 41 per cent of fatalities were single-vehicle crashes, and [in] 37 per cent of all road fatalities, there was no seatbelt being worn. What does that suggest? Certainly not that speed limits were an issue. Alcohol was a factor in 45 per cent of fatalities. In 21 per cent of fatalities, no WoF or CoF. Speed? Incorrect speed within the posted limits was 28 per cent, yet exceeding the posted speed limit was just over 1 per cent. Doesn’t this point to driver responsibility – or lack of it? Punishing the majority isn’t going to stop Darwinism or a blatant disregard for the law. Ray Green, Birkenhead

Vulnerable young men

It must be so difficult for those involved in working with domestic violence and seeing its impact on a child’s developing brain to hear and read once again why it is so important to put this care at the top of any government’s agenda. Victoria Carter (NZ Herald, January 2) sets out exactly why this is necessary - she the latest of many to call our country out for what it is not doing, and that is protecting and caring for mothers and children. Celia Lashlie, social worker, first woman officer in a male prison and manager of Christchurch Women’s Prison, used her knowledge to work tirelessly towards developing a Good Man project, which gave rise to her book He’ll be Okay: Growing Gorgeous Boys into Good Men in 2004. What she wanted most of all was for governments to hear the distress of vulnerable young men trying to find a life to live, and to acknowledge the role a mother plays or can’t play in a safe/unsafe environment. Today, we still ignore this soundly-based advice. Celia died in 2015, in her prime and while supporting her Big Buddy mentoring organisation. Her last call to the nation was to look after our mothers. No-one listened. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

Not born criminals

A few days ago I was struck by the lyrics of Elvis Presley’s 1969 song In the Ghetto, which I must have heard thousands of times over 50 years. “People, don’t you understand, the child needs a helping hand, or he’ll grow to be an angry young man some day. Take a look at you and me, are we too blind to see? Do we simply turn our heads and look the other way?” I thought, how relevant this is today, as we try to deal with ram-raids and other violent crime by children and young people - then I read Victoria Carter’s piece about rebuilding parenting skills to give kids a better start, and nothing she says is new. How many of the parents we blame for the behaviour of these kids were brought up the same way, with violence, and lack of love and nurturing? How do they know what good parenting is like? Like Victoria Carter, I believe there needs to be more political focus on parenting and other early interventions. Crime should not go unpunished, but children are not born criminals. Christine Smith, Botany Downs

Rail versus road

In a recent editorial as well as letters, trains have been suggested as an option to deal with some of the present transport problems. There has been plenty said about public transport in Auckland and Wellington. However, if we want a network which is standard in many cities overseas and achieves a participation rate of up to 60 per cent of all travel in those cities as well the outlying areas, an upfront investment of between $50 - $100 billion over the next 20 years has to be made. If we want to connect our major towns by high-speed rail and want to achieve a 30 per cent participation of all transport in those corridors, 1000 kilometres of rail has to be built at a cost of up to $150b in the North Island alone. At present, over 90 per cent of land freight is carried by trucks. A standard accepted goal is to reduce freight carried by trucks to 60 per cent. Maybe it’s time someone comes up with a concept plan and costs how we can achieve that? Those above investments could be made through transport bonds with an eventual interest rate of $15b. With a population of 10 million in the future, can we afford that? I think the New Zealand public deserves an open discussion on what should or could be done in regards to rail. Is it cheaper to invest in high-quality highways which are electrified and electronically managed? Chris Kaelin, Te Awamutu

(Ed note: As an example of costs, the Government estimated in 2020 that a fast-rail service taking 69 minutes between Auckland and Hamilton would require $14.4b)

Mysterious ketch

I thought I might just clear up a perception that the police inquiry team did not follow up on the whereabouts of the so-called ‘mystery ketch’. I was not a police officer, but was involved in the documenting and intelligence relating to all small craft movements into and out of New Zealand. At the time of the Smart/Hope investigation, I received a message from my manager seeking help in locating this ketch. I had access to Coastwatch personnel, other port-based staff and international liaison staff. I also had a wide knowledge of yachts and yachting personally. All our overseas and local contacts failed to locate such a vessel as described. The only vessel to fit the bill was the former scow Alliance. This vessel was, rightly, discounted from the investigation. All vessels arriving and departing New Zealand are photographed and these are lodged with the vessel’s documents. That this mysterious ketch has failed to surface either in NZ or overseas shows that it was the figment of someone’s imagination. Allen Jones, Cambridge

Rampant consumerism

After enjoying a relaxing Boxing Day with family, I watched the television news, which was able to devote the first five minutes of its bulletin to Boxing Day sales, including various statistics on dollars spent etc. There were also interviews with shoppers, mostly buying stuff they don’t really need. In a society where we are, on a regular basis, told about the cost of living crisis, inequality [and] increased crime, I conclude that this obsession with retail spending reflects a sick society with warped values. This is before we consider the effect this rampant consumerism has on the environment, which we are regularly reminded is under threat from climate change arising from excessive carbon emissions, a direct result of an economy based on consuming more and more stuff. Jeremy King, Taupō

Fireworks and fires

On day one of the New Year’s celebrations, there were over 40 fires caused by private fireworks. Surely it is time to ban them entirely, or restrict them to Matariki celebrations when they are fired off in winter? It is no longer worth the risk when careless individuals refuse to use even a modicum of common sense over setting them off. James Archibald, Birkenhead

Fireworks should only be used in controlled situations with a permit. People may have fun using them, but they do not think of the consequences if the fireworks spread further than intended. The fire brigade has been called out too many times and property destroyed because of fires. Summer is a very dry season, so I think the Government should ban them and use them only for November 5, and then in a specified and controlled area. Marilyn Cure, Papamoa

Avenue of trees

Having enjoyed the blaze of flowering pōhutukawa along Tamaki Drive for the past few weeks, the following prophetic news item, written during the construction of the Drive (NZ Herald, June 13, 1931), reveals the not so well-known origin of this spectacle: “The pōhutukawa saplings planted along the waterfront road appear to be thriving. In a few years they should attain the proportions of large-sized shrubs, and in the course of time will present a magnificent avenue of trees from Campbell’s Point (Parnell Park) to St Heliers Bay.” Brian Byrne, St Heliers

Short and sweet

On China

Don’t worry about China, Sir John Key assures us. I studied his opinion piece (NZ Herald, January 2) and found it to be comprehensive, well-informed and perceptive – recommended reading. So, why am I still worried? New Zealand has been an economic colony, first of Britain, and then of Wall Street. Surely we could get used to being one of China’s economic colonies? Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington

On the port

Mayor Wayne Brown is conducting a false flag operation regarding Auckland Ports, of interest to a few rich people, in order to divert attention from the shambles that is Auckland’s transport services, of much greater concern to us normal folks. Robert Myers, Auckland Central

On words

The winners of the most overused words in 2022 are: ‘share’ and ‘shared’. P Harlen, Mt Maunganui

On bouncy castles

Another summer, another bouncy castle swept away resulting in serious injuries (NZ Herald, January 2). These incidents are always caused by “freak gusts”, and never the inherent danger of lightweight inflatables tethered with human incompetence. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers

On Covid tests

Asia, North America [and] Australia [are] insisting on pre-Covid departure tests for Chinese travellers. As usual, we wait for everyone else as we complete a risk assessment in next 24 hours. Sounds similar to responses to vaccinations and RAT tests. We are working on it. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

On predictions

Nostradamus said of 2023 that a South Pacific nation, aptly dressed in black, will suffer great humiliation and regret, in a European country, late in the year. Apparently. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō

On resolutions

I have resolved to drive less, travel less, eat less meat, walk more, use less plastic, buy second-hand, paint my roof white to reflect the sun, grow my own vegetables, reinsulate my house, have fewer children, and do everything I can to stop the war in Ukraine. Is there anything else I should do? Keith Duggan, Browns Bay