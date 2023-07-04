Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says all landlords should want to provide homes that keep people safe, healthy, and warm. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protecting privilege

The Green Party proposes a policy that requires house owners to ensure quality in what they provide to rent. That is a given in any business but not seemingly to critics of similar expectations in the house rental market. They clearly have no concerns for those living in sub-standard homes that are health risks. Property owners who cannot guarantee a reasonable standard should not be in the business. Business owners have been at the forefront, especially during the Covid years, of demanding handouts to support them in times of difficulty. Many of these same businesses criticise the Government whenever it raises the minimum wage or when there are calls for a living wage. Businesses that cannot pay a living wage for those they employ, and care little for the impact of anything less on families, should not be in business. These are but two examples of the “haves” who own the power to ensure they and theirs are looked after, and the “have nots”, who have to accept whatever is imposed. We have watched this inequality get worse since the 1980s. I find that incredibly sad and difficult to accept in a modern and supposedly mature society.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Rent constraints

About 250,000 landlords in New Zealand own one or two rental houses, and a further 260,000 own three to five houses. When it comes to the amount people pay in rent, New Zealand has the worst affordability in the OECD, with about 60 per cent of people spending more than 40 per cent of their income on rent. When we consider policies on rent control, who should we cater to - the half million who own their own home plus at least one rental, or the 1.6 million renters who don’t own a house at all, many of whom are paying more than 40 per cent of their “hard-earned” income to their landlord? It’s a no-brainer. We have to level the playing field, and the Green policy on rent control goes a long way to make that happen.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Fit for purpose

Act’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden suggested the new Green Party policy regarding rental properties would be divisive, showing landlords in a bad light. The relationship is more likely to be divisive if bad landlords are allowed to exploit the most vulnerable people in society with substandard properties, poor insulation, prone to mould and so on. In many European countries, all rental properties have to be a certain standard to be rented and rent charges are reviewed annually. This is a necessary part of moving us nearer to being a civilised society. So I support a rental house “warrant of fitness” and anything that prevents the exploitation of vulnerable people and endangerment of children’s health. Van Velden’s attitude appears to be an indication of Act’s lack of understanding and support for the lower social-economic one-third of New Zealand. However, I would put the wellbeing and health of children ahead of any landlord’s feelings of offence every time. Yes, I am a landlord.

Niall Robertson, Balmoral.

Nursing grudges

As a nurse, I look with bemusement at the seemingly generous pay offer made to nurses. Bemusement because, after years of obstruction, obfuscation and dissembling, the Government suddenly sees its way clear to making an offer. It’s wonderful what an influence an impending election has.

Chris Cottingham, Te Henga/Bethells.

Riding the pine

The Overseas Investment Office has approved the sale of four farms for conversion to forestry. With the recent catastrophic impact of slash on various areas of New Zealand, who actually decides if these sales are in New Zealanders’ best long-term interests? There should be the opportunity for New Zealanders to comment on these sales prior to the decision being made.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Electric avenues

There is no better testimony to the different world politicians live in from the rest of us than the failure of New Zealanders to purchase electric vehicles (EVs). Currently, EVs amount to only 2 per cent of the nation’s fleet. This is despite the Government’s bribery, punishing petrol and diesel car owners while rewarding purchasers of EVs with cash incentives and not having to contribute anything towards the cost of roading; freeloading on the other 98 per cent of road users. The silly devils (politicians, that is) haven’t cottoned on to the plain fact that the vast majority of New Zealanders simply cannot afford them.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Sustainable farming

I am not a scientist but I have lived on this planet for 82 years. I am amused that Gord Stewart (NZ Herald, July 3) should think there is such a thing as a stable climate, especially so with this country’s geographical location and structure. I am sure farmers would love such a thing. I will continue to believe that any action to reduce our agri-business in favour of legumes is simply laughable. But improving processes and reducing pollution, as our farming sector is now working hard on, and we often see on Country Calendar, is the correct way for sustainability - and good on any government that fully supports this.

Ian Read, Taupō.

Feeding disorder

What a weak, farcical justice system we now seem to have in New Zealand. Victims of crime are overlooked in favour of suppressing offenders’ names, doling out light sentences, or no sentences at all. Not too long ago, 18 years of age was considered mature enough to do compulsory military training whereby right from wrong was soon learnt and respected. Pass around the KFC, pizza and McDonald’s and add to the offenders’ obesity and drain on our health system.

Kay Robinson, Henderson.

Closed minds

I have watched your “inside the control room” video about the ATOC control centre where the decisions are made to close the Harbour Bridge. Maybe nobody asked the right questions, but I am not convinced they are making smart decisions. Two trucks with high sides were the cause of the change of policy because they were blown over and one crashed into part of the bridge structure. Two trucks changed the policy. Why not simply ban high-sided trucks, buses and motorcycles when the winds are strong? In the 60+ years prior to the truck crashes, the bridge was not closed, to my knowledge, by high winds. I doubt they even reduced the number of lanes either as they do now. It’s just nuts that the bureaucrats have to cause utter chaos because they can’t think outside the box.

Alan Kemp, Herne Bay.

Rubbish decision

I read with dismay and disbelief (NZ Herald, July 1) that the Auckland Council voted to reduce the number of rubbish bins in public places as a cost-saving initiative. I wonder if councillors knew they were voting for this or if it was hidden in the small print. Surely, no right-thinking person would think this was a good idea. Will they remove some existing bins or are they planning to just leave them to overflow onto the street to block drains and flow into our waterways?

Liz Anstey, Rānui.

Quality check

There has been lots of comment on the money wasted in bribing the recalcitrant Census participants. Today, I received a notice from Statistics NZ, telling me that I have been selected to take part in a post-enumeration survey, one of 16,500 households selected. It is compulsory, and each will be visited and interviewed by a Stats NZ staff member. This, apparently, is to check if the Census is accurate. I can only guess how much this survey of a survey will be costing us all. I haven’t even been promised a KFC voucher.

Robin Groombridge, Warkworth.

Short & sweet

On farming

Gord Stewart (NZH, July 3) thinks our farmers need to be pushed from animals to plant crops. No thanks, I don’t need Gord to decide what ends up on my plate. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On Cabinet

The PM will have to rearrange the deck chairs again when he gets home. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On youths

Labour would give both KFC and the vote to the miscreants on the roof. David Jones, Parnell.

On bridge

Are we getting two April 1s this year? Bike Auckland say that closing one lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and repurposing it for bikes and pedestrians would not affect the bridge traffic flow too much. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On heating

You (NZH, Jul. 3) report 12 per cent of renters were not able to afford to heat their homes. Turn that around and 12 per cent of landlords were forced by legislation to pay $2000 each to install heat pumps that aren’t being used. Quentin Miller, Te Atatū South.

On intelligence

As another powerful telescope blasts off to search the cosmos, let us contemplate the wise words of the Mighty Python and “pray there’s intelligent life somewhere up in space coz there’s bugger all down here on Earth”. Ron Hoares, Wellsford.

The Premium Debate

Kennedy Point Marina opening in September

Great to see protesters completely defeated and a massive asset for both Waiheke and Auckland created. Dan M.

The naked protester fracas was entertaining whilst it lasted even if it was of huge nuisance. A great outcome for everyone and well done to the developers. Brady N.

Seventy-two spaces on a floating carpark for 186 berths? Where will the other crew and guests park? There does not seem to be any extra land-based areas being developed and parking for ferry customers is already at a premium and a contentious issue. I also read they want to have at least one cafe there as well plus marina offices. Ross H.

Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty Regional Councils received a report which concludes the Auckland region has only a third of the haul-out and hardstand facilities needed to meet marine bio-security requirements. Why was consent for the marina granted when it has no such facilities? Richard S.

Well, at least boaties have somewhere to park whilst they wait for hardstand space. You raise a good point though, Auckland does deserve a marine access strategy. Building apartments on potential hardstand areas like Bayswater, Pier 21 and Westpark is a mistake. Daniel S.