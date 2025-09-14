Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Renationalising energy sector ‘just plain bonkers’

Letters
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Building more coal-fired power stations is unthinkable in the face of global climate change, a reader writes. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Building more coal-fired power stations is unthinkable in the face of global climate change, a reader writes. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Genie’s out of the bottle

Several letters to the Herald have supported the notion that the “gentailers” could be renationalised.

While most commentators support the notion that the recurring problems in the energy sector have been caused by the botched privatisation in the first place, suggesting we should now spend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save